Match Summary: Tigres vs. Mazatlán FC. Target

Tigres returned to winning ways in Liga MX after comfortably defeating Mazatlán 5–1 on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2024, a duel marked by a double from Marcelo Flores, his first in Mexican football.

With this result, those led by Roberto Dante Siboldi move up to sixth place in the general table with 21 points, while those led by Ismael Rescalvo are in fifteenth place with nine points.

The Cats were much better in the first half and this was reflected in the goals scored by their two starting wingers for this match, Luis Quinones and Marcelo Flores.

night of marcelo flores

Marcelo Flores opened the scoring in the 9th minute when he received a pass in the area, turned and fired past goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez at the far post.

Mazatlán looked to have leveled the game in the 21st minute, when Gustavo Del Prete received a pass into space which he only had to clear to beat Felipe Rodríguez; However, the goal was disallowed due to a previous foul by José Maduena on Marcelo Flores.

The second for Auriazules fell in the 49th minute of stoppage time, when André-Pierre Gignac provided an assist for Luis Quiñones, who took a shot that fell into the back of the net for a score of 2–0.

Marcelo Flores scored his third of the match in the 59th minute, scoring his double with a solo header into the area after a center from Juan Bruneta from the right profile.

Luis Amarilla scored for Sinaloans in the 68th minute, with goalkeeper Felipe Rodríguez taking advantage of the fact that he conceded early on and scoring to make it 3–1. Volcano.

Carlos Felipe Rodríguez recovered from his mistake in the Amarilla goal to keep the ball after Sergio Flores’ header, his second save in less than two minutes.

Nico Ibáñez scored the fourth goal in the 82nd minute with a chipped ball to beat Hugo González and Samir Caetano closed out the scoring with his fifth of the night from a pass from Sebastián Córdova in the 85th minute.

Tigres will play a friendly against York United of the Canadian Premier League next Friday to get into the rhythm of the March FIFA date.