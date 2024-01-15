Plot, trailer and release date of romantic film starring Anne Hathaway

An interesting news is coming on Prime Video for those who like romantic movies. it is your viewA “romantic drama” film based on Robin Lee’s 2017 novel of the same name that brings the love story of Solenn and Hayes to the screen. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, respectively, the series recently returned to Prime. red, white and blue blood, Below you will find all the information about the film’s plot, cast and release date as well as the trailer.

What is The Idea of ​​You about?

your view Focuses on Solenn (Anne Hathaway), a forty-year-old single mother who begins an unexpected love affair with twenty-four-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band, August Moon. World. Planet. Forced to accompany her teenage daughter to the Coachella music festival after her ex-partner pulls out at the last minute, Solenn meets Hayes by chance, with whom there is an undeniable spark from the very first moment . The two begin a passionate relationship, but it doesn’t take long for Hayes’ superstar status to present inevitable challenges to their relationship and Solenn realizes that life in the spotlight may be more than she bargained for. Is.

movie cast

your view Directed by Michael Showalter, screenplay by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt. The film was produced by Kathy Shulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robin Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, executive producer Douglas S. Jones, Jason Babiszewski, Jennifer Westfeldt and Kian Gas.

The cast includes Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reed Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Giannopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaden Anthony, Victor White and Dakota Eden.

The Idea of ​​You Trailer

In the trailer, the first single from the film’s soundtrack, dance before you walk, on Arista Records. The soundtrack of the film will be released along with the release of the film.

When will it be released on Prime Video

your viewRunning for 115 minutes, it is available on Prime Video from Thursday 2 May.