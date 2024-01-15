Maybe the pirate is hiding someone else

Disney is reportedly campaigning for the return of Johnny Depp in the Jack Sparrow costume after his marital problems with Amber Heard were highly exposed and his subsequent trials. pirates of the caribbean 6,

The big difference with this new rumor and the previous films is that the actor will only be supporting the main character (which he won’t be) in this sixth film of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. This would nonetheless mark the actor’s return to Disney’s good books, as he was fired from the franchise following a lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard (accusing each other of domestic violence; they were both found guilty of defamation. Heard was ordered to pay her the sum of $10.35 million (revised to $1 million after the settlement, Depp would have to pay her $2 million).

As for the saga, Depp himself made it known for a long time that he would not be returning, until producer Jerry Bruckheimer surprised everyone by announcing in 2022 that he was working on a possible return of Depp to the franchise. . They also announced that Chernobyl and The Last of Us series creator Craig Mazin has been hired to co-write the film with Ted Elliott, a regular writer on the original Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Today, in a recent interview (below), Jerry Bruckheimer apparently opened the door to the comedian. to be continued.