Mega Millions: Why does $1.13 billion winner have to wait 30 years if he wants the full prize? mix

mega millions jackpot continued growing for 15 weeks until reaching 1.13 billion US dollars, which was won by a very lucky player from New Jersey in a drawing in the United States on Tuesday, March 26. However, the new millionaire, who fulfilled the dream pursued by regular lottery buyers, will have to wait 30 years to collect every last dollar of the exorbitant figure. Because Here I am going to tell you the reasons why I have to wait for three decades to claim all the money. Also, if you have other options. Well, once the initial excitement wears off, you should think soberly.

The $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been hit The fifth largest prize in the history of this lottery On North American soil. This has presented a new milestone in this game of chance.

“This is the largest jackpot ever won in New Jersey and the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won. The winning ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor #781, 2200 Route 66, Neptune Township in Monmouth County.Mega Millions reported on its website.

Other than this, New Jersey Lottery CEO James Careygave some recommendations to the jackpot winner, whose identity is still unknown. “Congratulations to the winner of this life-changing jackpot! We encourage the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides, and keep it in a safe place.Carrie said.

Why must a Mega Millions winner wait 30 years to collect $1,130 million?

If the winner of Mega Millions wants to collect $1,130 million, he will have to wait for 30 years. Which he won in the draw on Tuesday, March 26 according to the rules of the United States Lottery.

New Jersey players who win the 15-week jackpot have the option to receive all of the money, but Annual payments within the next three decadesBecause of the Mega Millions tax policy.

Moreover, in that option, you have to pay 24% federal tax It will receive an amount of $1,130 million over three decades.

The jackpots for both Powerball and Mega Millions can exceed a billion dollars (Photo: Pexels)

Do you have any other collection option?

Yes, new Mega Millions millionaires can also get instant cash, $537.5 million, half the jackpot amountWith taxes already paid to the United States authorities.

What was the winning number of $1,130 million?

The winning numbers for the March 26 Mega Millions drawing were: 7 , Eleven , 22 , 29 , 38, Gold Mega Ball: 4, It’s right in the balls of the New Jersey player. While the multiplier was 2.

“There were also 190,508 players from New Jersey who took home an estimated $806,876 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400. New Jersey is no stranger to big prizes. The (previous) Mega Millions jackpot won in New Jersey was in March 2018, with an annual value of $533 million.United States lottery reported.

How is the Mega Millions lottery played?

In Mega Millions, You can choose six numbers from two different groups, five between 1 and 70 and a number from 1 to 25, which bears the name of the Golden Mega Ball.

As for the jackpot, you have to match six numbers drawn. There are nine prize scales ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

What happens if the Mega Millions jackpot is not claimed?

The lottery indicates on its page that if the jackpot is not claimed within the time frame set by the jurisdiction where the ticket was purchased, each state participating in the Mega Millions game will recover all money contributed to the unclaimed jackpot. .

It is important to note that each state uses unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes. For example, in Florida, state law stipulates that 80% of unclaimed prizes go to the Educational Improvement Trust Fund. The remaining amount is allocated to a prize fund for future drawings and promotions.

How much time is there to claim the Mega Prize of Lakhs?

According to the lottery’s website, the prize claim period varies from 90 days to one year from the draw date, depending on the rules and regulations of each jurisdiction. For example, in Florida, prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, otherwise the ticket will expire.