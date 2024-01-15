Merchant sold information about his associates to extortionists of “El Conas” in Zulia

CISPC Director Douglas Rico announced on social networks that an apparent action between the commissions of the Maracaibo Municipal Delegation and the Cabimas Municipal Delegation allowed the arrest of Ysmael Jiménez, 41, in front of the El Nene Bergur commercial establishment. Cabimas, Julia says, because of his alleged association with a dangerous gang of extortionists.

Rico explained on Instagram that, after several days of investigation, it was discovered that the arrested individual, posing as a well-known businessman from the aforementioned Zulian entity, had established a link between the victims and the negative leader alias “El Conas”. Used to work as. , in order to complete an extortion payment in exchange for not attacking their physical integrity, their family members, or personal or real property.

When he was arrested, a cell phone was seized from him, which contained material of criminal interest, plans to attack other victims, other elements that would contribute to the investigative work being conducted on the basis of a previous terrorist attack . This dangerous criminal organization is against a well-known business complex located in Cabimas.

Oscar Enrique Guzmán Chirinos, alias “El Conas”, has yet to be arrested for these crimes that harmed the Zulia population.

The matter was brought to the attention of the 69th National Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry, which has jurisdiction over anti-extortion and anti-kidnapping cases.