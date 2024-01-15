Pray for Justin Bieber and his wife? Haley’s father shared this mysterious message

Bieber fans are worried after Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin asked fans to keep the couple in their prayers.

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber going through tough times? The model’s father Stephen Baldwin called on Christians in his community to pray for the couple. A mysterious message that creates concern among fans. In addition, this speech on social networks would have upset his daughter and the singer’s wife since 2018.

a very specific request

“Christians, please, as you think about Justin and Hailey, take a moment to pray for them for wisdom, protection, and drawing closer to the Lord.” The influential Victor Marx wrote at the top of “Real”. Justin Bieber performing on guitar. The first request he fulfills with the caption: “There are special challenges that people in high visibility positions face and the enemies don’t even want them to come close to Jesus. »Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin in his A publication shared on the Instagram account.

© Instagram @Victor Marx

The couple’s fans are growing worried after their father remained silent later. On her part, Justin Bieber’s wife will criticize her father for publicly exposing personal problems. The post comes hours after the couple were recently photographed attending church in Los Angeles.