Miami Marlins sign Rachel Balkovec for MLB 2024

The year was 2013 and Rachel Balkovec was replacing her job as a waitress with a desire to become a baseball coach. He tried to apply to 15 different teams surprise, Arizona, but did not receive any response from anyone. She had to change the name in her resume from Rachel to Rae. There he managed to do telephone interviews, but after hearing his voice they rejected him.

so, Rachel Balkovec I never imagined that 20 years later I would have such a significant record of service to MLB teams. Houston Astros and New York Yankees, This January 9, Rachel Balkovec was hired miami marlinsAn ESPN journalist elaborated, Jeff Passan,

Miami Marlins confident in Balkovec’s experience

according to passanThe Miami Marlins hired Rachel Balkovec to the position of Farm Director, where she brings extensive experience.

Since 2021, Balkovec worked with new York Yankees As a minor league manager and became the first woman to hold the position.

In New York he directed a Class A team, tampa tarpons Where apart from becoming the first woman to be appointed as a full-time manager, she also managed to go down in history by winning on her debut. He made his debut in the position on April 8, 2022 in a 9–6 win Lakeland Flying Tigers,

he started standing with Johnson City CardinalsRookie League Affiliate Team St. Louis Cardinals, There he was awarded the Strength Coach of the Year award Appalachian League,

For the year 2016 it became Houston Astros As Latin American coordinator and conditioner. This position required her to learn Spanish, which would serve her well with the Miami Marlins, and she also became the first woman in this role in MLB. Two years later he was promoted to the same post, but Class AA with corpus christi hooks,