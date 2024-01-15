Mike Tyson tough against Canelo Alvarez

mexican, Saul «Canelo» Alvarez, is at a crossroads regarding his future in the ring. Boxer surrounded by uncertainty and mystery after intense fight rumors jaime munguia one of two edgar berlangaBecause of this, former heavyweight champion, Mike TysonCriticized the Mexican directly after reportedly rejecting a million dollar offer to fight David Benavidez Next 4th May.

“I can’t believe what I just heard. “Canelo turned down $60 million to fight Benavidez, who is a tremendous fighter, young, strong, hungry and with Mexican pride.”expressed tyson for podcast rocket,

According to the words of tysonHe «Canelo» Alvarez Rejecting this bag he searched for eddie hernrepresentative of Machiam BoxingA promoter with whom he won the full title at 168 pounds moved to find another opponent more suitable to his demands.

“What’s wrong with Canelo? Are you afraid of losing? Don’t you want to give the fans the fight they want to see? Don’t you respect the legacy of those great Mexican champions who faced the best regardless of money? “It’s a shame for boxing and Mexico.”He added tyson,

The former champion also mentioned the legacy of “Canelo” With the passage of years. He assured that he did not accept the fight against benavidez Will talk a lot about him and his story.

You may be interested in: Sports ethics: Cuban boxer Andy Cruz congratulated Zamarripa after submitting him

Tyson did everything against “Canelo” Alvarez

“I have met many Mexican fighters throughout my life and they have all been brave warriors who never backed down from anyone. Canelo is not his equal. “He is tarnishing his name and reputation.”to continue Mike Tyson Referencing some ancient Aztec boxing legends.

“If I were him, I would accept the fight with Benavidez and show the world that he is the best. But it seems they don’t have the courage or respect to do so. It’s a shame, because he has a lot of talent, but he lacks heart.”The former champion concluded.

in regard of David Benavidez, Tyson He praised the young boxer and indicated his confidence that he could defeat anyone in his category. Mike stated that, although he “respects” Canelo, he does not believe he can beat benavidezWell considering that his best moment has already passed.

Amidst all that has been said, we just have to wait for the boxer to meet his next opponent. Mexican,

You may be interested in: To praise: David Morrell Jr. supports Andy Cruz in the ring