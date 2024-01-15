Mitch Keller signs millionaire extension with Pittsburgh Pirates

team of pittsburgh pirates It was greatly strengthened in the offseason. He brought his squad experience to the relief portion, however, the activities did not stop there, as, on Thursday, February 22, they announced the extension of one of their great pitchers.

For 2023 season Pirates Was once again in the shadows. They finished below .500 in the National League Central for the fifth consecutive year, but those results could improve as their prospects improve mlb,





But on this day the most impactful news so far came. big leagueThat was the extension that the right-handed pitcher received mitch keller, According to reports from journalist Jeff Passan, via his social network x profileannounced the following: “Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates agree to a five-year contract extension”,

Great year with the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB 2023

The season he featured mitt keller For the Army led by Derek Shelton, he was excellent on the mound. He managed to fan a total of 210 batters, striking out 194 and giving up a record of 13 wins in three innings of work, including a complete game (all personal bests) and an ERA of 4.21.

A few minutes later, the agreed amount was revealed and it totaled $77 million dollars, According to MLBMoverTracker on social networks, At 27 years old, he will be in charge of being the ace of his team’s starting rotation. As of the launch, he will also be joined by Martín Pérez, Marco González, Luis Ortiz and Bailey Farter. rotochamp For mlb 2024.

