North West: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter is one of the youngest artists to enter the Billboard Hot 100 ranking

She has grown up well. We still remember our meeting North WestIn Cute Sin Series keeping up with the Kardashians. And since then, the young girl has flourished: She shows bitter humor in her mother’s Instagram stories Kim Kardashian, Imagine our surprise, this February 21, when the prestigious Billboard Hot 100, compiling the 100 most listened-to tracks in the United States, revealed that North West was one of the 50 most-present titles on the airwaves of the week. At the age of just 10, he created history in the rankings. We uncover everything for you.

North West, rising music icon?

After several postponements, the album is released. cultures 1February 10 was a very controversial day. Fruit of collaboration between rappers Kanye West and singer tie doll signThe album was published on all platforms, before disappearing without a trace. This did not stop it from causing a stir, reaching the top of the Billboard 200, a ranking of the 200 most popular albums in the United States.

A few days ago, on February 7, a nice surprise was waiting for the fans. Kanye West, They revealed a single from the album, titled “Talking/Once Again”. the song starts with one Sample Taken from the fight of the cheerleaders, who were shouting “You don’t want any problems – you’re just talking“, one of two “You don’t want trouble, you’re just talking, But once he passed away, we were so surprised to hear his voice North West On the first line of the song. in the background of Sample Anaphoric and catchy instrumentally, she raps in a youthful way that almost sounds like a nursery rhyme. A daring blend, which sticks surprisingly well in the mind. So much so that this Wednesday, February 21, it reached number 30 in the Billboard Hot 100 ranking, behind other hits such as “Yeah, and?” OfAriana Grande or of “vampire”olivia rodrigo,

She marks the history of the ranking, with the cult title, as one of the youngest artists to be placed there. Jordan “Having a kid is hard.” An accomplishment that makes his mother proud on Instagram, who congratulates him Story (No longer available). Are we witnessing the first steps in the making of a music icon?

