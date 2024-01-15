New Western assessment shows Putin is determined to dominate Ukraine

Vladimir Putin remains determined to dominate Ukraine two years after the invasion began, a new war assessment warns. Highlighting the Russian leader’s new optimism, influenced by the United States’ failure to approve more military aid and some recent successes on the battlefield, such as the capture of the town of Avdeevka.

In this sense, experts confirm that the Russian President did not abandon his objectives of “subjugating Ukraine”, and on the contrary, his strategy seems to be focused on continuing the fight, waiting for a change in the balance of power or the return to power Is. Former US President Donald Trump.

But despite significant losses – which already exceed 1,000 per day – Putin is not believed to have a clear medium-term strategy. Western officials say Russia is banking on the hope that numerical and equipment superiority will ultimately tip the balance. Meanwhile, US intelligence suggests that sanctions affect the Russian military complex, causing delays and costs.

And while Russian arms production increased, reaching 4.5 million shells this year – according to Estonian estimates – the Russian arms industry experienced difficulties due to sanctions. The Kremlin had to reorient the economy toward the war model, allocating 7.5% of GDP to defense spending.

Economic pressures have led the Russian government to “demand military equipment that was originally intended for delivery to foreign partners,” officials said, while withdrawing from paid contracts. At the moment, the situation in Ukraine remains a stalemate, with no active peace talks and both sides showing no willingness to budge.

Source: The Guardian