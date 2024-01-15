MLB allows party at Iondipo Park

success of caribbean series miami 2024, in the enclosure of miami marlinsThe best and brightest players in Caribbean baseball met in a city full of Latinos. If there was any characteristic of this event, it was the presence of instruments that are part of the peculiarities and cultural heritage of this region.

He Loan Depot Parkbecame a first-class plaza, allowing attendees to enjoy as much as it was World Baseball Classic, The idea was to create a place of identity and make each fan feel like they were in their homeland, in addition to enjoying good baseball.





That’s why miami franchise Have talked about the use of equipment that was not allowed on other occasions. Without a doubt, this fact is an encouragement to fans, who will enjoy the games in a different way in 2024.

Miami Marlins will allow use of flags and musical instruments

according to the journalist andy slater In its count of, miami marlins Flags, drums and all types of musical instruments will be allowed at this season’s games. Furthermore, he stressed that no pots or pans are allowed.

This means that Latinos will have their own congas, merengues and all kinds of rhythms that identify each country. This measure would certainly add more life to the game of baseball. Undoubtedly, this will help in increasing public attendance at the meetings miami marlinsSince his average has been one of the lowest in the entire league for years.

They already did something similar in 2018, when they renovated a specific part of the stadium miami marlins To accommodate fans who bring their own equipment. he was the one who was called community 305 And it proved to be an excellent initiative and with great acceptance. This year can be even better, when it leads to caribbean series so close.