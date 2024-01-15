‘MORDISCO’s response to President Petro

amid statements made by President Gustavo Petro From Tierralta in Córdoba, the head of the government raised harsh questions against the head of Mordisco, alias Mordisco. Central General Staffbefore the expiration of the ceasefire with that armed group.





The government’s decision to resume military action against the dissident FARC guerrilla group comes after the assassination of an indigenous leader Carmelina Yule in an armed attack in Toribio, Cauca.

President Petro assured that the dissatisfied “Murder of farmer leaders, They are killing people and talking about revolution.”

“What revolution or what nonsense? Tell the truth, Stop using the memory of ‘Manuel Marulanda Velez’The President commented, ‘At least they dared to make a real revolution.’

Similarly, President Petro claimed that the alias Ivan Mordisco was “the driver of the FARC commander, who made peace, but the driver stayed with the businesses.”

President Gustavo Petro from Tierralta, Córdoba picture:Presidency share

In his X account, Ivan Lozada, alias Ivan Mordisco, answered President Petro’s questions and assured that ““I betrayed them.”

“Gustavo Petro has accused me of fraud and using the memory of Manuel Marulanda. When we supported him in the campaign, we were not instigators of riots. Apart from betraying us, he also betrayed those who supported him for his progressive and peace speeches, today he promotes war and capitalism,” said the message published by ‘MORDISCO’.

