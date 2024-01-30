More flights to Cuba from April

It has already been confirmed, LATAM Airlines will increase its flight frequencies to Cuba from next April. This news is completely contrary to the decision of Aerolineas Argentinas.



The latter announced the official cancellation of its visits to the island. The justification of its directors was that their company had suffered significant losses from voyages between Cuba and Argentina.

The truth is that LATAM intends to expand its trips to Cuba and connect the island with many destinations in South America and the Caribbean. The new frequency includes a flight on Saturdays that will join the airline’s already existing arrivals to Havana on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. In all cases flights will originate from Lima International Airport in Peru.

LATAM returned in October

The famous airline LATAM restarted its flights between Peru and Cuba on October 29 after a three-year interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel between Lima and Havana is carried out on Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft with a capacity of 138 passengers.

This route is absolutely beneficial for LATAM customers and those who decide to try its options for the first time. Through this, Cuba’s connectivity with other countries in the region is facilitated.

LATAM is the largest Chilean-Brazilian airline in Latin America and operates flights on several continents. In the case of flights between Lima and Havana, they last about five hours.

Departure from Lima is scheduled at 9:15 am local time, arriving in Havana at 2:15 pm local time. Meanwhile, return flights from José Martí International Airport depart at 4:15 pm Cuban time. Arrival in Lima, Peru, is scheduled for approximately 9:40 am.



