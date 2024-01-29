Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Olympic flame arrives at Adèle de Tranquillion School

Last week, La Salle Félix-Aunac middle school students brought the Olympic flame to their classmates at Adele de Tranquillion.

Lot-et-Garonne schoolchildren will also be entitled to their own Olympic Games. On Friday 5 April, two months before the start of Paris 2024, the Diocese of Agen is organizing a day of sports meetings between the private institutions of the department. From very young classes up to CM2, students will take part in the Athletic Olympics in a good-natured environment.

“There will be a parade with a real inauguration ceremony,” warned Isabelle Terras, head of the establishment of Adele de Tranquillion. And who says the opening ceremony calls the Olympic flame. “The three Olympic flames are roaming in the establishments of Agenais, Villeneuvois and Marmandais,” explains the director.

From La Salle Félix-Aunac to the Hermitage

In Agen, on Tuesday 23 January, middle school students from La Salle Félix Aunac ran across the city to bring one of the three flames of the Adele de Tranquillion to their colleagues. “For this beautiful festive moment, nursery and primary school students united to create the Olympic rings,” reports Christine Pezet-Gonnet, physical education and sports teacher at the college. Music and songs were played this morning under the sign of the Great Olympics. Happiness to young and old alike!”

An opportunity to highlight the song “Paris 2024, No to Doping”, recorded by the Nature Conservation Club (CPN) of teachers Claire Cardron and Christine Pezet-Gonnet in anticipation of Paris 2024. The song was also the subject of a clip broadcast. On France 2.

This Friday, February 2, at 10:15 am, about fifty students, including ten from the nursery school, will set off by bike from the Adèle de Tranquillion to the Saint-Capraz High School, where they will hand the flame to their elders. The torch will then continue its journey to the Agricultural High School of Ermitage, before ending its journey on Friday 5 April, the day the young athletes of Lot-et-Garonne have long been waiting for.