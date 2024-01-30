Nine interesting additions from the 2023-24 offseason

Rodríguez began his professional career as a starter in his native country, resulting in a 3.30 ERA in 464.1 innings. That stretch came with a low K/BB ratio, but Rodriguez was 21 or younger for most of that stretch. Since its inception, it has achieved greater command and speed down the straight line above 95 mph. He posted a solid 60-18 K/BB ratio in his last campaign. It remains to be seen what his role will be in the majors, but Rodriguez’s innate talent could benefit Toronto in a number of ways.