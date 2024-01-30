This is the dollar bill for which they pay up to 300 times its value

Admin 24 mins ago Business Leave a comment 31 Views

numismatics It is a practice that involves the collection of old coins and bills for their later study. By analyzing these pieces, their historical, cultural and financial value can be determined within the country where they were minted. In the last few hours, an attractive banknote case has come to light, which is in great demand in the market.

It is a highly coveted item by collectors around the world and large sums of money are offered for it. we talk about stamp 2 US dollars and more specifically copies issued in the years 1890 and 1976. It should be said that according to some of the details presented, as much as $4,000 has been paid for the first and $5,000 for the second.

(tagstotranslate)numismatics

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Correos de Cuba provides details about Express Messaging Service (EMS)

If you need to send documents or packages in or out of Cuba, Correios de …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved