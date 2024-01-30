This is the dollar bill for which they pay up to 300 times its value

numismatics It is a practice that involves the collection of old coins and bills for their later study. By analyzing these pieces, their historical, cultural and financial value can be determined within the country where they were minted. In the last few hours, an attractive banknote case has come to light, which is in great demand in the market.

It is a highly coveted item by collectors around the world and large sums of money are offered for it. we talk about stamp 2 US dollars and more specifically copies issued in the years 1890 and 1976. It should be said that according to some of the details presented, as much as $4,000 has been paid for the first and $5,000 for the second.

2 dollar bill: Source: Capture

This copy was issued in 1776 and only 1.2 billion were in circulation in 2017. This means that only 1% of all paper is produced usa They belong to the sect. As far as its obverse is concerned, we see President Thomas Jefferson, for which he was nicknamed “Toms”. The reverse shows a reproduction of John Trumbull’s work The Declaration of Independence.

The fact is that the latest amendments have been made stamp The 2 US dollar coins were created in 1976. They usually contain typographical and sequencing errors. According to the Ebay buy and sell page, this paper is valued at US$400, which is equivalent to $290,000 as of today, Friday, August 25, the blue dollar is listed for sale at $725.

2 dollar bill: Source: Twitter @meliripe1

Finally, it is worth mentioning that it stamp It has a unique feature, as it belongs to the K20184036A series and is poorly cut, which is why it is out of circulation.