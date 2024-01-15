more men and more youth

interest and use of beauty therapy have skyrocketed in recent years: according to the latest study published by the Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery (SECPRE), surgical and non-surgical interventions in Spain have increased by 20% between before and after the pandemic. The figures could be linked to the Balearic Islands, one of the communities with the highest number of aesthetic medicine centers per inhabitant, where more and more men are engaging in this type of treatment and where there has been a significant generational change, or Happening.

“Typically, the average aesthetic medicine patient was mostly women between the ages of forty to fifty. In fact, until five years ago, men’s participation was no more than ten or twelve percent,” he tells us. Alberto Morano, President of the Balearic Islands Aesthetic Medicine Association. But things have changed in recent years and this figure has increased to more than 30%, i.e. One in three customers of beauty treatments are already men, Its purpose, explains Dr. Morano, is to “smooth wrinkles and improve skin quality.”

Dr. Alberto Morano is President of the Aesthetic Medicine Association of the Balearic Islands.



Many young people have also joined in, “20 or 25-year-olds”, mainly with preventive treatments, who want “not so much beauty but, above all, nutrition and preserving the quality of the skin.” Our experts attribute this to the increased exposure that comes with Social NetworksBut even with the fact that treatments are becoming increasingly safe, there are fewer side effects and more predictable results.

“They have joined Laser and/or pulsed light techniqueswhich have nothing to do with the events of a few years ago and whose side effects are much less permanent,” explains Alberto Morano. “Earlier it took ten days to recover, now in two days you can go back to normal life,” he says. Can live.”

Furthermore, it has been democratized Access to multiple treatments Which are now available to everyone. And it is not so much because prices have fallen, “It is an industry,” Dr. Morano tells us, who recalls that the prices of aesthetic medical products have also increased, “although we have not moved them”; But because there are more and more choices in both products and treatments.

“If before there was only the option of of lifting or surgery to tighten the skin, or even have only one type hyaluronic acid“There are now many options in both treatments and products to achieve the same or similar results,” the doctor explains.