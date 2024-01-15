Dinner and training with Nadal and Alcaraz for 138,000 euros: this is the million-dollar exhibition in Las Vegas

Nadal and Alcaraz to play in Las Vegas (Netflix)

‘Legend against prodigy’. The exhibition they will play is presented as Rafael Nadal And carlos alcaraz This Sunday in Las Vegas. A match that will mark the return of both tennis players to the court after injuries. Its creator calls it slam From Netflix, which is a grandiose way of referring to a simple exhibition match, but Americans love these types of ultra-processed shows, especially if they’re held in Las Vegas and sponsored by one of its big casinos. , which always attracts. Huge interest from the point of view of betting and more or less organized gaming.

nadal reappears after fleeting presence At the 2023 Australian Open, after being sidelined for a year due to a hip injury, at the Brisbane tournament, where he lost in the second round, causing him to retire at the age of 37, undergo surgery and consider his tennis future. Was forced to. Old. The Mallorcan have played only two games since then. alcaraz The beginning of the season was also not good. The Murcian tennis player played his last match on the circuit on 21 February when he had to retire in his first match at the Rio de Janeiro tournament. He has sprained his right ankle from which he is still recovering.

Currently, he has played only nine matches with a loss in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open alexander zverev, Eliminated in the semi-finals of Buenos Aires against nicholas jerry and step back first Thiago Monteiro In Brazil. On the menu of the evening: cheering, cross jokes, low-intensity play, fantasy points, speeches of mutual praise and emotions to the fans. Las Vegas will be a night for celebration, despite the shadow cast over its two heroes.

The match will be played at the Michelo Ultra Arena Casino Mondale Bay, with a capacity of 12,000 spectators and a venue that in recent years has hosted everything from great boxing evenings with Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao to concerts by artists such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna or Is. Justin Timberlake. in less than 24 hours It will go from hosting a match between the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and the Toronto Rock from the Box Lacrosse League to a brotherly duel between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The minimum ticket price for attending a duel ranges from 230 euros to 465 euros, but to sit in the first rows you will have to pay 2,775 euros.

The format of the match will be two sets and A super ‘tie break’ if necessary, Both Nadal and Alcaraz stayed in the hotel on Friday afternoon Nevada City Delano And this Saturday his first public appearance was with Andre Agassi, who will be the master of ceremonies. In the style of the Laver Cup, the court is black with a green background. The organization also offered the option of being able to train with the players individually in advance by paying 138,800 euros.

The clash will come just days before the Indian Wells Masters 1,000, which starts on March 6, and where both tennis players have announced their official return to the circuit. Alcaraz, to defend the title won last year, and nadal To re-energize himself for the European dirt tour, on which the Mallorcan has focused his aim to prepare for Roland Garros and the Paris Olympic Games.