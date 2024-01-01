More than 2,500 cybersecurity incidents recorded by ETECSA in 2023

Photo: RL Hevea

Text: Editorial Cuba Noticias 360

Between January and September 2023, ETECSA captured more than 2,500 incidents in the field of cybersecurity, according to state media Cuba SI, a spokesman for the Cuban telecommunications company.

In this sense, what was recorded in institutions or entities with legal personality were the following types of cyber attacks: denial of services, sending and receiving spam emails, malicious traffic generated by malicious code, scanning of services and compromise of websites. Exploiting vulnerabilities and other computer elements.

Natural persons, for their part, suffered 70% of the incidents, among which cyberbullying, identity theft and scams through social networks or electronic payment channels were prominent.

“The year 2023 saw an increase in cyber attacks around the world, putting the security of companies and people’s data at risk.” Human error is one of the main causes of cyber incidents in institutions, where information security policies are violated by those responsible for computer security and by the users of these technologies,” said ETECSA, director of digital business and expert in computer systems and cyber security. Told by, Daniel Ramos Fernandez.

Adding later: “Weak passwords are used and not changed in a timely manner, the individual visits unsafe websites, and system software or applications are not updated when necessary.”

The same source revealed that the use of services or devices without security guarantees is another important factor leading to cyber incidents. In fact, the use of unauthorized systems and tools to share confidential data has been revealed.

“It is necessary to create structures to address cybersecurity and progress in the completion, preparation and management of personnel in the sector,” the expert said, clarifying that the legal regulations in this matter “require permanent updating, because They arise from time to time.” The rapid pace of new issues and technologies that immediately impact cybersecurity.