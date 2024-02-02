More than 500 thousand Cubans arrived in the United States in the last two years

In just two years, more than half a million Cubans arrived in the United States. The worrying figure represents 4.8% of the 11.1 million inhabitants that the island registered in the last population census. However, the total of 533 thousand does not accurately reflect the reality. Because



It turns out that the number of entries with other types of visas is not taken into account here. As he recalled, there is no official data available on this aspect. AFP After analyzing data from multiple federal agencies.

On the topic in question, last week it was announced that more than 153 thousand Cubans will enter US soil irregularly in 2023. He release It was issued by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

To the total arrivals recorded last year, we must also add the 67 thousand arrivals of Cubans who flew directly to the United States.

In this case, the trips were covered by the humanitarian parole program implemented by President Joe Biden’s administration a year ago.

Entry of undocumented immigrants in 2022

Official data shows that 313 thousand undocumented Cubans entered the United States during the year 2022. The issue and statistics, above all, never cease to surprise experts on immigration issues.

For example, Jorge Duany, director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University, expressed his opinion regarding Cuban emigration to the United States.

“This represents the largest number of Cuban emigrants recorded in two consecutive years since the beginning of the revolutionary Cuban exodus in 1959.”

The current migration crisis dates back to the departure of approximately 300 thousand Cubans between 1960 and 1963.

Something similar happened in Mariel, when 130,000 people left the island in the 1980s. Then, in 1994, the Rafters crisis occurred, causing approximately 35,000 Cubans to flee the country.



