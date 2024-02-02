Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are coordinating their outfits on the streets of New York

This is the most awaited film of 2024. Dune: Part 2Of denis villeneuve, is on everyone’s lips at the moment. And for good reason, timothy chalamet And ZendayaBoth the stars of the film are exploring the sets and red carpets of television shows for their promotional tour.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet dare to wear matching outfits

Both visited the sets of the famous film in New York jimmy kimmel, Upon his arrival, timothy chalamet And Zendaya They sharpened photographers’ cameras and were immortalized in coordinated outfits. The man who played Paul Atreides appeared in a sleeveless hoodie look Unstable (Daring!) and a pair of ankle boots with leather pants. The actress, who dazzled us during Haute Couture Fashion Week, also opted for leather for the complete look. she wore an outfit atticFrom the Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show. She accessorized everything with a pair of pumps louboutin and jewelery Bulgari,

timothy chalamet Joss/Bauer-Griffin Zendaya Joss/Bauer-Griffin

The tandem was the only one not present. He was also joined by two other star actors of the film, who are none other thanAustin Butlerwearing a simple black suit, and Florence PughIn immaculate lingerie accented attire.

Austin Butler Joss/Bauer-Griffin Florence Pugh RB/Bauer-Griffin

