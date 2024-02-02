Three-time champion Olimpia beats weak Vida and gets its first win of Clausura 2024

2024-02-01

The three-time champion has woken up! He Olympia Tonight he tasted his first victory clausura tournament 4-0 against life At the end of the third day of the match. Coincidentally, Lyon achieved its 35th consecutive game without losing. National League. Starting with two draws did not sit well with the Merengue team and the Coconut team had to pay the price. The Whites continue to climb the positions without obtaining the first three points and send off units, where the crisis is seen for the remainder of the championship, with the issue of demotion at hand. – Sports activities – It took 58 seconds Olympia Celebrated the first goal and that was it Edwin Rodriguez, who also started with a cross shot and authority george alvarez, this was the announcement of the match Sibeno Municipal Stadium.

The white movement continued in bride from hondurasOn the right, Jorge Alvarez reappeared with a center where Justin Arboleda kept up the mark. Aaron Zuniga, He turned and left-footed the ball into the net, making the score 2–0 in just a quarter of an hour of action. And it wasn’t all in the first half, attacking from the left with a venomous center back. gabriel araujo where is the target hamilcar benguche He did not manage to clear well, the ball was passed to José Mario Pinto who scored the third goal for the long-haired team in the 28th minute with his right hand. Despite the fact that the whites reduced the offensive gas life He still did not show competitive spirit on the pitch. It was before the first part ended marcelo canales Who posed a threat to the local people with a shot inside the area, which he stopped without any complications Edric Menjivar.

The fourth merengue score came in the 49th minute, with Jose Mario Pinto looking in good condition edwin rodriguez who focused on Jerry Bengtson, But Aaron Zuniga He wanted to stop the action and sent the ball into his own goal for a suicide goal. – Promise Debut – At 60 minutes, Olympic debutant Derek Moncada, son of a former national player, entered. mayor figueroa and grandson of former referee mario moncada16 years old and who plays as an attacker. Target Benguche He snatched the goal with a powerful shot in the 72nd minute. After a double yellow with 15 minutes remaining, Whites defender Andre Orellana was sent off. andy look, right back, was called up by the Whites, but ultimately was not included in the roster for the duel against the Coconut Groves. It will probably premiere on match day four clausura tournament,

After watching closely until the fifth quarter of the night, Lyon won and on Sunday they met the leader Royal Society in San Pedro Sula. While coconut trees come in marathon. – Important data – 1- Olympia won the 116th Vida game in history. 2- Olimpia won the 43rd duel against Vida in La Ceiba 3- Olympia registered 9 consecutive wins over Vida in the league. 4- Olimpia made it 5 consecutive wins over Vida en la Ceiba. 5- Olympia remain undefeated in 35 matches and are 5 games away from equaling their own record of 40 undefeated games in the league. 6- Edwin Rodriguez scored his 14th goal in the league. 7- Justin Arboleda reached 109 goals in the league. 8- Jose Mario Pinto scored his 28th goal in the league. 9- Aaron Zuniga scored his first own goal in the league. 10- Andre Orellana suffered his fourth expulsion in the league.