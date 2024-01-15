Netanyahu agreed to resume talks in Qatar and Egypt to discuss ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/File)

The Office of the Prime Minister israel, benjamin netanyahuconfirmed this Friday that the President has given his approval Shipping to Doha in the next few days (Qatar) and cairo (Egyptian) A “high-level” delegation to discuss ceasefire in Gaza And this release of hostages In the hands of Hamas,

“The Prime Minister spoke to the Chief on the issue of negotiations for the release of hostages Mossad and head of shin bet and authorized delegations on its behalf to visit Doha and Cairo in the coming days keep the conversation going“, indicate statements collected by the media jerusalem post,

The Prime Minister has informed those responsible for his intelligence and security services, both domestic and international. david barnia (Chief of Mossad) and Ronan Bar (shin bet) they will have “Room for Maneuver” In the next conversation.

Netanyahu’s office says Barnia will lead the Israeli delegation to the Doha talks while Bar will travel to Egypt.

Ronen Bar, director of Israel's General Security Service, Shin Bet, and Mossad Director David Barnia



On the other hand, the Israeli government reaffirmed its commitment this Thursday international rights and announced that it is intensifying its efforts to increase humanitarian aid For Gaza, coinciding with the decision of International Court of Justice The International Court of Justice (ICJ) imposed new provisional measures against the country following a request by South Africa on 6 March due to the humanitarian crisis in the region.

“As repeatedly stated, Israel is committed to international law, including allowing and facilitating the transfer humanitarian aid is necessary for the civilian population in Gaza Strip“, the Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson explained, Lior Hayat, In a statement released on the social network X.

The Foreign Affairs representative defended that “Israel imposes no limits on the amount of needed humanitarian aid entering the Gaza StripThat includes in particular food, water, shelter equipment and medicine,” claiming he “does not wish to cause any harm to the civilian population.”

Similarly, Hyatt guaranteed that “Israel will continue to promote new initiatives and expand existing initiatives to enable and facilitate the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip “Continuously and comprehensively, by land, air and sea, with UN agencies and other partners in the international community.”

Lior Hayat, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

In this regard, the official stressed that “South Africa has once again failed in its cynical attempts to take advantage of the ICJ to undermine Israel’s inherent right and obligation to protect its citizens from continued attacks.” Hamas “And ensure the release of hostages still in brutal captivity in Gaza.”

Hayat reaffirmed Israel’s “continued efforts” to increase the scale and means of access to aid, despite “operational challenges on the ground and Hamas’ active and despicable efforts to seize, hoard and steal aid.” We do.”

From israeli foreign ministry Hamas is pointed to as the sole “blame for the situation in the Gaza Strip and responsible for the war”, alleging that “it was Hamas that launched”. terrorist attack Committing atrocities unprecedented against the State of Israel and its citizens, war crimes and crimes against humanity, including rape, mutilation, and torture” and which has “abducted women, men, and children from Israel and are being held in indescribable conditions.”

Israeli officials also criticized Hamas’ “complete disregard” international rights and the lives of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians”, and reiterated that “Israel is committed to meeting its legal obligations, including humanitarian assistance, and will continue to exercise its right and duty to protect its citizens, including those aimed at Hamas terrorists. End the threat and return all hostages to their homes and families and ensure a future free from Hamas terrorism for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

(With information from Europa Press)