Where is the sequel to the movie starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt?

The sci-fi blockbuster “Edge of Tomorrow”, bringing together Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, released in 2014, was a critical success with a respectable performance at the global box office. Having gained cult status, its sequel is being eagerly awaited and may finally be brought into production…

The pairing of Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt will be seen again

With movies we sometimes forget that top Gun And Impossible GoalFor example, Tom Cruise has also distinguished himself in original and fantastic films, which are very successful. edge of tomorrow By Doug Liman. In it he plays an “office” US Army soldier in the near future. william cageSent against his will to fight in the war that humanity is waging against an extraterrestrial invasion.

He dies on his first day, but strangely he is “resurrected” by returning the day before the battle. This day will repeat itself, Cage dying and reviving several times, Unless he succeeds in surviving this day and finds the heroine of the army, Rita Vratsky (Emily Blunt), nicknamed the “Angel of Verdun”, also experienced this phenomenon. Together, they will do everything they can to find and kill “Omega”, the extraterrestrial being that controls all others.

Edge of Tomorrow ©Warner Bros. pictures

edge of tomorrow is a success, and critics say that the pairing made by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt works wonders in a film without any hitches, which skillfully blends action, humor and love story. In 2017 it was announced that Doug Liman was working on the development of a sequel, already titled: Live, die, repeat and repeat, In 2019, a script was announced to be finished, and in 2021 Doug Liman specified that he wanted to focus on the characters’ relationship rather than an explosive spectacle. In 2023, Emily Blunt expressed her desire to return for the sequel, without knowing the progress of the project.

edge of tomorrow 2 In production soon?

Since Emily Blunt made this statement, a lot has changed. For them, their performance oppenheimer By Christopher Nolan, the huge success of 2023 brought him unprecedented recognition and popularity. A new position that should be strengthened by the film fall boy, in which she was opposite Ryan Gosling. For Tom Cruise, who once again became the superstar and king of Hollywood Top Gun: Maverick In 2022, His recent association with Warner Bros. There was a clamor for a strategic partnership. And it is precisely in this context, edge of tomorrow Being a “property” of Warner Bros., the project for its sequel may eventually be launched.

Indeed, when the Warner-Cruise partnership was announced, it was noted by The Hollywood Reporter that one of the first projects they would launch together could be a sequel.edge of tomorrow, The aim is for Warner Bros. and Tom Cruise will develop original and new films as well as revitalize and relaunch them existing franchisees, To the extent that Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are both at the pinnacle of their respective careers and are one maximum popularityAnd this includes their performance edge of tomorrow was the first quality of the film, then the studio should see that this moment is especially auspicious to begin production on the sequel.

However, there is a risk that the project’s production could be disrupted. Tom Cruise’s hellish schedulewhich is currently ending production Mission: Impossible 8, is preparing to go into space with Doug Liman, is supposed to be part of Quentin Tarantino’s next film and will play the lead role in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film. so edge of tomorrow 2Which is currently marked as “in development” on IMDB, should be produced, but it’s probably not for tomorrow…