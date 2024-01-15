Alcaraz’s serious self-criticism after his defeat in Miami: “Dimitrov made me feel like I was 13 years old”

Alcaraz during his match against Dimitrov (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports).

“Crusade, damn it; I am so worthless!”Carlitos complained after missing a parallel drive, and was also displeased with the thickness of the balls due to the moisture. “They walk without weight”, The last problem was that Dimitrov scored the first set with a reverse serve, but Mercian did not expect this. “Cheer up!” “Shoot him high, shoot him high!” Ferrero presses from the corner, but this time Carlitos’ reaction is late and inadequate. By the time this happens, he is already blind. Like most games. Dimitrov again scored an unforced point and Alcaraz made an unforced error on the next point. There, the Mercian explodes on his own. ,I can’t do that shit. can’t. I have to focus once and for all…He said clearly disappointed.

This was not the only time Alcaraz lost his temper. Another burst escaped them in the first set After throwing a forehand into the doubles alley. Dimitrov had entered his mind. There was nothing redeemable about Alcaraz’s game, neither his serve, nor his forehand, much less his comfort. Overwhelmed by the fast pace of the courts and the weight of the balls – unlike the Masters 1000 at Indian Wells – he soon sank into a sea of ​​doubt and was unable to emerge. Alcaraz disappeared. The world number two, lulled into a dream after his title in Indian Wells and his stellar debut in Miami, was hesitant and swallowed by doubt.

“I can’t continue this nonsense, I can’t continue doing this,” he denies after losing a point that started with a good decision but was won by the Bulgarian. The frustration is such that he fails to even give a slight kick to the ball before serving. However, after the match ended, Alcaraz expressed his feelings in detail on the court. “I think I played good tennis. Not perfect but good. There were a lot of frustrations, it made me feel like I was 13 years old. it was crazy, I was talking to my team saying that I don’t know what to do, what is their weakness. I didn’t know anything. So I am feeling disappointed right now.”

Apart from the match against Dimitrov being forgettable, Alcaraz has had an excellent march to his second Indian Wells achievement and a reunion with his tennis. you see a player on the court Much more solid, focused and complete than the version with which it said goodbye to last year, And, just like that, with the arrival of spring his tennis is in flux again. After a few months of doubts about his game, Alcaraz looks very comfortable on the court again,

,I don’t know if this is the best tennis I’ve been playing, but it’s the best feeling, I feel very good on the court, I am moving very well. I think these are the best feelings after summer. The Indian Wells title was very important for me personally. thanks for that tournamentI started feeling better even outside the trackInside it was already clear. I feel happy every day with my team, with the people close to me.

Once Carlitos digests this defeat, he will start preparing for the clay court tour. fourth of the year, He does so with good taste, retaining the crown in Indian Wells and rediscovering himself after a phase of doubt. However, he is 160 points lower in the rankings because he was defending the 2023 semi-finals in Florida. And if Sinner had lifted the trophy on Sunday, it would have taken away his number two ranking. Miami, where he felt like a “13-year-old kid” in the hands of Dimitrov, is already in the past.