Network instability in Cuba due to ETECSA maintenance

In the early hours of this Tuesday, February 20, 2024, officials of the communications monopoly in Cuba, the Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), reported instability in the network, slow Internet access and other problems due to scheduled maintenance. The situation may escalate by this morning.

According to an official note, “The maintenance works were being carried out at the sites where the National Service Platforms are located.”

“During these works, slow speeds in Internet access may be observed, as well as impacts on mobile telephone voice service and payment services through TransferMovil. If you have any queries, you can contact us through our official customer service channels,” he said.

Lastly, he informed that his technicians will work to complete the tasks in the stipulated time.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused and reiterate that these maintenance operations are necessary to maintain the operation of telecom services.”

Frequent maintenance of ETECSA in Cuba

Less than a week earlier, ETECSA had also announced maintenance and damage to networks throughout Cuba. He then reported improvement in fiber optics with normal effects between 15 and 16 February.

“These activities may cause some disruption in Internet access and mobile phone voice service,” he warned National customers.

Currently, in the month of February, ETECSA has maintained some offers such as modems. It also promotes online payment for telephone bills. how to do it?

You can find out the amount of your challan through online services. Calling 112 from the 10th of every month. In any of our commercial units or in the post office from 10th of every month.

also through electronic bill You can request through email and get it from 10th of each month. If you are a user of Not Home You will receive this automatically in your mailbox Not,



