never seen before! See how Damian Lillard was welcomed upon his return to Portland (+Video)

damian lillard Moda returns to the center and how. After playing his first 11 seasons in a . portland trail blazers, Now the point guard will return to his first home, but with the responsibility of scoring points for his new team. milwaukee bucks,

“I meant everything I said about my time in Portland. So, yeah, it’s going to be pretty emotional.”the point guard confessed in an interview before Wednesday’s commitment to The Oregonian.

Lillard achieved numerous awards and franchise records with Portland after being selected as the sixth pick in the 2012 draft. Rookie of the Year in 2012–2013also became Highest scorer (19,376),

As a way to honor his career and time with the team, Portland posted a video on their social networks with several of the player’s notable moments.

“It was an honor to be a part of that team and to be mentioned among so many great players.”Lillard is heard saying in the video above.

It should be remembered that it was the basketball player who requested to transfer after the end of the 2023 season, despite making important achievements. trail Blazers. The Bucks took advantage of this situation to complete a trade between three teams and eight players to acquire the services of one of the great players in the NBA.