News, fighting in Gaza, deaths and more

The United States announced the first round of sanctions under President Joe Biden’s new executive order against violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Approximately 500,000 Jewish settlers currently live in the West Bank, and are encroaching on land that Palestinians, together with the international community, consider to be territory for a future Palestinian state. Although the areas near these settlements have always been plagued by violence, the situation has worsened in recent months.

The sanctions directly affect four individuals accused of carrying out acts of violence or intimidation in the West Bank. These people are accused of starting and leading riots, setting buildings, farms and vehicles on fire, attacking civilians and damaging property.

Although the decree is not expected to address the situation in Gaza, it would be one of the most significant actions taken by Biden to criticize Israel since the war began.

These are our other top stories on war and tension in the Middle East:

UNRWA under pressure: As the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, the main UN aid agency in Gaza has warned that it may have to close its work in the Middle East at the end of February. Nearly 20 governments have suspended $440 million in funding over allegations that some of their employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

body count: More than 27,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. According to the ministry, about 70% of the victims are women and children.

Mortgage Agreement: The US State Department’s top Middle East official said he was not aware of “any definite response” from Hamas to a proposal drafted over the weekend, including the release of hostages held by the group and a continued response to the fighting in Gaza. There will be a pause.

US reaction to Jordan attack: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US response to last weekend’s deadly drone attack on a US base in Jordan would be “multi-layered”. The United States believes a group of Iranian-backed militants called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq was responsible for the attack.

Palestinian State: The United States reaffirmed its support for the development of an independent Palestinian state. A State Department spokesperson said there has been “no policy change” despite the Axios report suggesting otherwise.