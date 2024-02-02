Open hair and full lips, she is as beautiful as her mother

Deva Cassel is undoubtedly a carbon copy of her mother Monica Bellucci. Proof of this is her appearance on the catwalk of the last Jacquemus fashion show.

In each of her appearances, Deva Cassel demonstrates to what extent she is the mirror image of her mother Monica Bellucci. But it became even more evident when the 19-year-old walked onto the stage set in the Labyrinth Miro of the Math Foundation in Saint-Paul de Vence and presented a look from Jacquemus’s “Sculpture” collection.

Deva Cassel, Monica Bellucci look like Jacquemus

In a long black dress with XXL shoulders, Deva Cassel electrified the catwalk of the Jacquemus fashion show. Even if the most striking thing is her resemblance to her famous mother Monica Bellucci. Luscious lips, mysterious brown eyes, perfect skin and slim legs, this young model is everything her father is. On the hair side, glam inspiration was taken with completely loose hair and styled up minor fluctuations On length. The hair look is worthy of an Italian actress. In terms of perspective, same observation! Eldest daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel Parades with the same grace and energy as her mother At the same age.

Deva Casal follows in the footsteps of Monica Bellucci

Seeing the 19-year-old girl on the Jacquemus runway reminds her of Monica Bellucci, who became famous as a model at the age of 18. Over the course of her career, the fifty-year-old standout woman has appeared in numerous advertising campaigns and collaborated with notable dolce and gabbana, Just like Deva Castle which became the luxury brand’s perfume inspiration in 2019. And if she really follows in her mother’s footsteps, maybe the next step will be cinema?