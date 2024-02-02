Roberto Clemente’s exhibition “3,000” arrives in the Caribbean Series

MIAMI, FLORIDA — At the Caribbean Baseball Festival, the presence of one of the great legends, the late Puerto Rican star Roberto Clemente, cannot be ignored.
As fans enter LoanDepot Park, home of the 2024 Caribbean Series, they are greeted by an exhibit of the former Pittsburgh Pirates star titled “3,000”.
The photographic exhibit shows historic moments from the career of Clemente, who died in a tragic plane crash off the coast of his native Puerto Rico on December 31, 1972, at the age of 38, when the plane carrying humanitarian aid to Nicaragua Had crashed.
The exhibit includes footage before, during and after the day Clemente hit his 3,000th hit against the New York Mets at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh on September 30, 1972. With that hit – the last of his career in the regular season – Clemente became the first player born in Latin America to accomplish the feat.
“As Loan Depot Park is set to make history as the first Major League stadium to host the Caribbean Series, we are pleased to present the ‘3,000’ exhibit for fans to enjoy the rare opportunity to view treasured photographs of a Hall of Fame member.” “Proud to host,” said Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins President of Business Operations.
He said, “Roberto Clemente had a profound impact on the game and the exhibit showcases many of the qualities that made him so great: baseball player, philanthropist and family man.”
The “3,000” exhibition was curated by Denis Rivera Pichardo, director of photography for the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, and the collection consists of 10 yellow modules that display historical images taken by photojournalist Luis Ramos.
The photos include the moment he reached hit number 3,000, when he greeted the public afterward and when Willie Mays congratulated him after the match, among other things, which many people outside of Puerto Rico never saw. will be.
The exhibit originally debuted in Puerto Rico’s historic Old San Juan area and then made its first U.S. stop at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park in September 2023 as part of Major League Baseball’s “Roberto Clemente Day” celebration.
Following the Caribbean Series, it will remain in Miami for the start of the 2024 season when the Marlins visit the Pirates on March 28 and its stay will extend through May 2.
