News, hostage release and more

A ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza is arriving from Cyprus, according to the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which said it was the first sea shipment of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The departure follows the announcement that Cyprus, the European Union, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom were working to establish a sea corridor to deliver aid to Gaza.

World Central Kitchen said it planned to distribute supplies for about 500,000 meals when the ship arrived in Gaza, including rice, flour, beans, lentils and canned meat.

The UN welcomed news of the shipment, but stressed that it is “not a substitute” for on-the-ground aid to Gazans who are on the brink of famine.

The U.N. World Food Program said a food convoy reached Gaza City on Tuesday, the first convoy to successfully reach the northern part of the enclave since February 20.

Here’s what you need to know:

status of negotiations: Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari told CNN that “we are not close to any agreement at this time.” He said some officials, including Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “hold the key to securing an agreement right now,” urging them to consider negotiations. CIA Director Bill Burns said there was “still a possibility” of reaching an agreement, but that it was “a very difficult process”.

body count: Gaza’s health ministry said on Wednesday that 31,184 people have been killed and more than 72,000 injured since October 7. CNN cannot independently verify these figures due to the lack of international media access to Gaza.

Citizen with dual nationality dies: The Israeli military said Tuesday that Itay Chen, a dual US-Israeli citizen, was found dead on October 7. He was serving at the Gaza border that day, the Missing Families and Hostages Forum said. The Israel Defense Forces said his remains were taken to Gaza after his death.

Police killed a child: An Israeli Border Police officer shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy in the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Israeli police and hospital officials. In a video obtained by CNN, the boy is seen holding a burning firework above his head before a gunshot is heard.

warning to Palestinians: Hamas-linked website Al Majd Security warned Palestinians that working with Israel – including facilitating the delivery of aid and food – would be considered collaboration with the enemy and an act of betrayal against the Palestinian people. Al Majd Security is Hamas’s intelligence agency, founded in the 1980s by Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ political leader in Gaza, to monitor Palestinian entities working directly with Israel.