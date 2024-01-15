Cinema: From Jean Gabin to Johnny Depp, 123 years of filming in Val-d’Oise

Since the immortalization of “The Skaters on Lake Enghien” in 1901, Val-d’Oise and cinema have created a true love story. Approximately 1,800 filmings took place in the department. Comedies, spy movies, historical sagas… there’s something for everyone. Here’s our selection, with one film per decade since the department’s official creation in 1968.

“The Pasha” (1968). In this classic gangster film, shot exclusively in the disused Villaron sugar factory, the lead role is played by Jean Gabin. The local native, who grew up in Merial, has at least Shot thirteen films. , 1963), passing through L’Île-Adam (“Rue des Prairies”, 1959).

“The Adventures of Rabbi Jacob” (1973). Louis de Funes who falls into a vat of green chewing gum paste… This iconic scene from the French comedy was filmed in Gaussainville. The last collaboration between Gérard Oury and one of the Funes, then at the top, this monument also includes several scenes filmed in Auvergne, Aincourt or Frémainville.

“Itinerary of a Spoiled Child” (1988). “Never look surprised”…Jean-Paul Belmondo, awarded a Best Actor César for his role, gives a real-life lesson to Richard Anconina. For this other iconic moment of the Seventh Art, Claude Lelouch set up his camera at the Bel-Air Hotel in Saint-Brice-sous-Forêt, along the National Highway 1.

“The Ninth Gate” (1998). Many Hollywood stars have also filmed in the department. This spectacular thriller is filmed in Pontoise by Roman Polanski, starring exclusively Johnny Depp. In 2006, Ron Howard came to Condecourt to film Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou and Jean Reno in The Da Vinci Code, which would open the Cannes Film Festival.

“Birth of the Octopus” (2007). Henri Verneuil (“I like Eyecare”, 1979) or Eric Rohmer (“L’Ami de mon amis”, 1987) had already immortalized the new town of Sergi-Pontoise, but Sergi’s progeny Céline Sciamma was essentially Look for something special to wear. She filmed there her first film, “Naissance des Peuvres”, winning the Louis-Deluc Award for First Feature Film, and returned there in 2021 for “Petite Maman”.

‘Chocolate’ (2015), Theuville and its eternal setting is a privileged destination for directors. After “Tiger Brigades” (2006), and before “Goodbye Up There” (2017), Roshdi Zem chose The Village to tell the life of the joker Chocolate, played by Omar Sy.