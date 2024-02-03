Nikola Jokic establishes brand in NBA with Nuggets

nba There are consolidated figures that undoubtedly have a place in history, an example of which we can mention mythology Lebron James or for extraordinary Stephen Curry, However, there are other characters who are slowly laying the groundwork to join the League’s Olympus at some point in their careers. One of those characters is the center denver nuggets, Nikola Jokic,

Nikola Jokic He has showcased his talent in the NBA denver nuggets For nine seasons. Among them, he averaged 20.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 644 games in the league. He was selected to the All-Star Game five times, won two MVP awards, one Finals MVP, and one NBA championship. What a resume!

You may be interested in: BREAKING: Grizzlies and Rockets make big changes in NBA

Nikola Jokic’s new record in NBA 2023-2024

The Serb has not only been a fundamental part for his team this season, but has also been a stellar performer for the NBA. Currently, he fights hand-to-hand joel embiid To win MVP honors in the current edition of the tournament. Although the Cameroonian and piece of philadelphia 76ersIs the main candidate, his nomination is at stake after missing several commitments due to injury. Opportunity for “The Joker”?

The facts are this Nikola Jokic He has earned a place in NBA history for at least the last 40 years. According to the profile specialized in statistics, statemuseThe Denver Nuggets center averaged 27 points, 22 rebounds, 12 assists and 11-16 field goals, making him the first player to achieve such numbers in the last four decades.

You may be interested in: Breaking News: New York Knicks lose Julius Randle for 3 weeks

can do Nikola Jokic Won his third NBA Most Valuable Player Award? Only time will tell, for now, let’s enjoy…