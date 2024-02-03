Taylor Swift, Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell… what you need to know before the ceremony on Sunday

The 66th edition of the most prestigious awards in the American music industry marks a historic turn in the race for some of the evening’s most beautiful trophies for musicians and singers as well as queer artists. Here’s a quick guide to Sunday’s celebrations.

Taylor aims to set a record

The extremely famous Taylor Swift could win six gramophones, including album of the year, which will award her latest opus, “Midnights”. If this prediction comes true, it will be his fourth Grammy in this category, which is a historic record. Thus she will surpass legends like Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

The pop star has been making headlines for her relationship with American football great Travis Kelce, but she is not scheduled to attend the ceremony on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs star has a lot to do to prepare for American football’s great event, the Super Bowl, which will take place on February 11 in Las Vegas.

Tracy Chapman, comeback?

The Recording Academy, the body representing the American music industry, distributes most of its awards before the televised ceremony. Country singer Luke Combs, who was absent from the nominations for the more prestigious awards, will take the stage, much to the surprise of those in the know. She made a splash with a cover of one of Tracy Chapman’s hits, her classic “Fast Car” (1988), which earned her a nomination in the country category for Best Solo Performance.

It is rumored that Tracy Chapman will make a rare public appearance and appear as herself to duet with Luke Combs. Audiences will also enjoy a performance from Billy Joel, who has recently released a new single, his first original production in almost 20 years.

Joni Mitchell on stage

Star Joni Mitchell will also perform for the first time. The 80-year-old Canadian singer was nominated in the folk album category for her live recording “Joni Mitchell at Newport”, her first concert since suffering a ruptured aneurysm in 2015. But he’s not the only legend when it comes to lice.

Two compilations of works by Bob Dylan and Lou Reed compete in the Best Historical Album category, even though the award will be given to the producers and engineers who participated in the project rather than the artist. The same goes for the video shot in the background of “I’m Only Sleeping” by The Beatles, for which the director and producers are likely to be awarded. This video appears on lists that include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler Childers or Troye Sivan.

barbies

Women are represented more than ever this year, with SZA scoring nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Boygenius. But it was the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s film “Barbie: The Album” that received the most nominations, with a total of 11 nominations. The global box office smash the soundtrack garnered nominations for artists like Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa, Ice Spice. , the favorite in the Revelation of the Year category, and Ryan Gosling, in the running for “I’m Just Kane.”

Just last month, Billie Eilish released her song “What Was I Made For?” Won a Golden Globe for. », a title that earned him nominations in the Best Song and Best Record categories, and could get him an Oscar next month. A double win for Song of the Year at the Grammys and Best Original Song at the Oscars is very rare. The shortlist includes Barbra Streisand for “The Way We Were” and Celine Dion for “My Heart Will Go On”. ,

Grammy for Bernie?