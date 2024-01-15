North Korean missile that was used by Russia against Ukraine and included components from the United States and Europe. War Kim Jong-un Vladimir Putin Joe Biden World

Intelligence on January 4 usa he reported it Russia Was using ballistic missiles delivered by North Korea in some attacks against them ukraine, This Tuesday it was confirmed that North Korean munitions include components from American and European companies, despite numerous sanctions imposed on the regime. Kim Jong Un So that you cannot access western technology.

White House spokesperson John Kirbypointed this out Russia At least one ballistic missile fired towards North Korea ukraine on December 30, 2023, while on January 2 this year it launched “multiple” ballistic missiles Kharkov,

Watch: How Ecuador bowed to Russian pressure and canceled Soviet arms deliveries to the US.

Kirby The idea was then that the missiles would be delivered by launch North KoreaWith a range of approximately 900 kilometres, represents a “significant” and “concerning” increase in support Kim Jong Un gives to Russia,

A prosecutor’s expert inspects the remains of a missile used during the attack on Kharkiv on January 2, 2024. (Photo by Sergei Bobok/AFP).

In exchange for these missiles, North Korea According to Kirby, he will seek military assistance from Russia, including aircraft, armored vehicles and other advanced technology.

Many pieces of weapons used were destroyed ukraine Collected for later analysis.

British Research Organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR) 290 components of North Korean ballistic missile debris recovered in January were directly examined Kharkov and discovered it 75% of the components were designed and sold by companies incorporated in the United StatesAccording to the report shared with CNN news network.

Another 16% of the components found in the missile were linked to companies incorporated in EuropeAccording to researchers, and 9% to companies incorporated in Asia.

In this photo taken on January 6, 2024, a prosecutor’s expert inspects the remains of a missile used during the attack on Kharkiv on January 2. (Photo by Sergei Bobok/AFP).

These components were mainly part of missile navigation system According to the report cited by CNN, 26 companies based in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan can be traced.

“Half the documented components were recognizable date codeAnd more than 75% of those codes are shown Production between 2021 and 2023, Based on those production dates, CAR concluded that the missile was recovered. Kharkov “It could not be assembled before March 2023,” CAR indicated.

The backend of the ballistic missile was examined by the Conflict Armament Research Group, including the country of origin of the missile’s navigation system and components. (Conflict Armament Research/CNN).

CAR said that missile The analysis their researchers conducted recovered Kharkov On 2 January 2024.

How did North Korea gain access to Western components?

About this North Korea Impact of many restrictions and controls usa and his associates To prevent you from accessing western manufacturing technology,

Furthermore, since 2006 UN Security Council banned the production of ballistic missile By North Korea,

At this point, it is fair to ask how the country Kim Jon-un Had access to parts.

CNN highlighted that this finding is the first public identification of dependence North Korea Use of foreign technology for its missile program and highlights a persistent problem facing the President’s administration Joe Biden In his effort to stop cheap microelectronics Western manufactures intended for civilian use end up in weapons that are used North Korea, Iran and Russia,

Moreover, as CNN notes, in late 2022 the government biden Created a wide-ranging working group to investigate, including American and Western components American made microelectronicsthey were ending Iranian made drone Which Russia is launching in Ukraine.

Last year, CAR determined that 82% of Iranian-made attack drones were fired by components Russia In ukraine were created by American companies,

In its latest report, CAR did not name the companies that manufactured the components included in the missiles. North KoreaBecause there is no evidence they knowingly sent the pieces to that country, CNN points out.

North Korea’s missiles. (AFP).

A CAR spokesperson told CNN this The components were likely transferred somewhere in the vast global supply chain Once there the companies sold them to various international distributors.

Another relevant information revealed by CAR’s research shows that North Korea was able to manufacture the missile and quickly ship it to Russia,

The components examined by the researchers were manufactured between 2021 and 2023. Based on those production dates, researchers say the missile “could not have been assembled before March 2023” and was being used Russia In ukraine In January this year.

The results indicate that North Korea “has developed a strong procurement network” “Able to evade detection, despite sanctions that have been in place for almost two decades,” the CAR report said.

In conclusion, CNN says that the fact that the missiles are produced North Korea The source of the parts appears to be from West, This shows how hard it is usa And his allies control destiny commercial electronic productsespecially semiconductor componentsWhich are extremely difficult to track once they enter the global supply chain.

He also mentions the paradox that means Russia get weapons North Korea and Iran, while the government biden Ukraine has not been able to send new weapons and equipment to the military because the United States Congress has blocked its initiative for more than $60 billion.