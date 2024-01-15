Nutritional advice to increase life expectancy

You’re never too old to learn or eat differently. A recent study shows there’s a lot you can do to improve your health, even in middle age. Do you choose to eat healthy after the age of forty? Then you can easily add ten years to your life expectancy. Do you start working on it around the age of seventy? Then, you’ll find that you can add up to five years to your life expectancy. See how to do it here.

Step 1: More grains, nuts and fruits

The people who can benefit most from it are those who are currently eating an “unhealthy” diet. Even if you already eat “normally”, you can count on half an extra year. To achieve this, it is recommended to eat nuts, legumes, whole grains, fruits, fish, dairy products and white meat (chicken, turkey) more often. You can get the greatest benefits by choosing to eat more whole grains, nuts and fruits.

Here’s how you approach it:

But what does it mean: more of this and less of that? How much more or less is enough? The research provides clear guidelines for what is defined as a ‘longevity diet’:

Fruit: Eat at least 250 grams of fruits a day. For example, this is 1 large apple and a handful of grapes, or 1 banana and 2 kiwis.

Eat at least 250 grams of fruits a day. For example, this is 1 large apple and a handful of grapes, or 1 banana and 2 kiwis. vegetables: Consume at least 360 grams per day. Is 360 grams a lot? Nothing if you spread it throughout the day. In between, eat a handful of tomatoes (100 grams), put cucumber, lettuce and avocado on bread (100 grams) and in the evening eat pasta with ½ eggplant and ½ zucchini (together 150 grams).

Consume at least 360 grams per day. Is 360 grams a lot? Nothing if you spread it throughout the day. In between, eat a handful of tomatoes (100 grams), put cucumber, lettuce and avocado on bread (100 grams) and in the evening eat pasta with ½ eggplant and ½ zucchini (together 150 grams). Whole grains: Eat at least 125 grams per day, such as whole wheat bread, porridge, muesli. 125 grams is equivalent to 4 small slices of bread or 8 tablespoons of muesli. Whole wheat pasta, brown rice and quinoa also count.

Eat at least 125 grams per day, such as whole wheat bread, porridge, muesli. 125 grams is equivalent to 4 small slices of bread or 8 tablespoons of muesli. Whole wheat pasta, brown rice and quinoa also count. fish: Eat fish at least twice a week or an average of 40 grams a day. This can also be done with larger doses of around 140 grams twice a week. Canned tuna with pasta, sushi, salmon on bread or a piece of fish with mashed potatoes.

Eat fish at least twice a week or an average of 40 grams a day. This can also be done with larger doses of around 140 grams twice a week. Canned tuna with pasta, sushi, salmon on bread or a piece of fish with mashed potatoes. dairy: Take two servings a day. For example, 40 grams of cottage cheese or 250 ml of milk/curd (vegetable).

Take two servings a day. For example, 40 grams of cottage cheese or 250 ml of milk/curd (vegetable). Nuts: Consume 21 grams per day. That’s about 8 Brazil nuts, 10 pecan or California walnut halves, 15 hazelnuts, cashews or almonds and 20 pistachios.

Consume 21 grams per day. That’s about 8 Brazil nuts, 10 pecan or California walnut halves, 15 hazelnuts, cashews or almonds and 20 pistachios. beans: Consume at least 1 weekly dose of 150 grams. Edamame beans, chickpeas, hummus, lentils, kidney beans and black beans also count.

Step 2: Less Sugar

What should you eat less? Red meat, eggs, sugary drinks, processed grains, and processed meats. Sugary drinks and processed meats in particular are the main culprits. If you discard them more often, you will increase your life expectancy.

Here’s how you approach it:

Processed grains: Eat less than 2 servings a day. For example, one serving consists of 1 white sandwich or 40 grams of (sugar) cereal.

Eat less than 2 servings a day. For example, one serving consists of 1 white sandwich or 40 grams of (sugar) cereal. processed meat: Consume less than 1 dose of 90 grams per week. Processed meat is meat that contains additives. For example, all meat toppings for bread, but also ready-made minced meat or ready-made burgers, all sausages, all fried snacks and pâtés. Is there still raw meat left? Ask for mince or steak/chops from the butcher’s shop.

Consume less than 1 dose of 90 grams per week. Processed meat is meat that contains additives. For example, all meat toppings for bread, but also ready-made minced meat or ready-made burgers, all sausages, all fried snacks and pâtés. Is there still raw meat left? Ask for mince or steak/chops from the butcher’s shop. red meat: Consume less than 2 servings of 120 grams per week. Red meat is made from all meat: lamb, cow, beef, horse, sheep, pork, and goat.

Consume less than 2 servings of 120 grams per week. Red meat is made from all meat: lamb, cow, beef, horse, sheep, pork, and goat. white meat: Consume a maximum of 2 weekly servings of 130 grams, this refers to turkey and chicken meat. Memorization: Unprocessed white meat, such as chicken fillet or turkey fillet without additives.

Consume a maximum of 2 weekly servings of 130 grams, this refers to turkey and chicken meat. Unprocessed white meat, such as chicken fillet or turkey fillet without additives. sweet water: Do not drink these (as little as possible).

sample menu

Do all the guidelines and rules leave you in a tizzy? Check out this menu.

Breakfast

Option 1: 4 tbsp oats with 1 tbsp walnuts and 250 ml milk (vegetable).

4 tbsp oats with 1 tbsp walnuts and 250 ml milk (vegetable). Option 2: 4 slices of whole wheat bread with hummus, avocado and cheese.

4 slices of whole wheat bread with hummus, avocado and cheese. Breakfast: 1 handful of fruit with 1 piece of fruit.

Eat

Option 1: 75 grams of quinoa cooked with 1 handful of edamame beans, 50 grams of smoked salmon, 1 handful of almonds (smoked), 100 grams of tomatoes, 2 handfuls of arugula and 2 tablespoons of ricotta.

75 grams of quinoa cooked with 1 handful of edamame beans, 50 grams of smoked salmon, 1 handful of almonds (smoked), 100 grams of tomatoes, 2 handfuls of arugula and 2 tablespoons of ricotta. Option 2: 75 grams of pasta cooked with 1 can tuna, 1 handful of black olives, 2 handfuls of lamb lettuce and 1 mini can of chickpeas.

75 grams of pasta cooked with 1 can tuna, 1 handful of black olives, 2 handfuls of lamb lettuce and 1 mini can of chickpeas. Breakfast: 1 semi-skimmed curd with 2 tbsp sugar-free muesli.

dinner

Option 1: 140g cod (or other white fish) and 200g boiled carrots with 300g sweet potatoes.

140g cod (or other white fish) and 200g boiled carrots with 300g sweet potatoes. Option 2: 100g brown rice with 200g vegetables, 1 handful of peanuts, 100g chicken and 1 fried egg.