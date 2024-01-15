Sebastian Fundora defeats Tim Tszyu in a bloody battle

North American Sebastian Fundora He was declared the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Council (WBC) super welterweight champion after defeating the Australian by split decision. Tim Tszyu In the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tszyu dominated Fundora in the first two rounds and landed heavy strikes. However, the fight turned at the end of the second round, with Fundora accidentally elbowing Tszyu in the head and suffering a serious injury with abundant bleeding.

It seemed as if the doctors were going to stop the fight, but he decided to keep fighting. The fight turned into a bloodbath with Tszyu bleeding profusely as well as Fundora bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Tim Tszyu

Fundora dominated from long range with the jab, throwing a greater number of hands against Tszyu, who had more power despite throwing fewer hands.

A judge gave victory to Tszyu 112-116, While for the other two Fundora 115-113 And 116-112,

Both of them suffered bleeding, but the Australian suffered the worst of it and the constant bleeding on his face left him in a very bad condition and he could barely see.

Fundora said:

“I’m glad that Tim Tszyu gave me the opportunity to make my dream come true. It’s boxing, you’re going to get hurt, I just had to use my brain. I hope you can see that I used my brain. “It’s world class for a reason, it’s an honor to make history with the way I won my belt,”

Tszyu said: