Virginie Efira, Carla Bruni, Monica Bellucci… the stars present at the dinner at Bebeth Gian’s

Jean Paul Gaultier, Babeth Gian and Olivier Rousteing at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Babeth Gian, Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Monica Bellucci and Babeth Gian at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Paul-Emmanuel Reifers, Babeth Gian and Haider Ackermann at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Olivier Rousteing at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Virginie Effira and Babeth Gian at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Joey Starr and Pio Marmai at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Luce and the Yakuza at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Yannick Alléno, Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Love Simone at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Mathilde Favier and Paul-Emmanuel Reifers at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Alice Moity, Charles de Vilmorin and Ulysse Josselin at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Amina Muaddi at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Paul-Emmanuel Reifers and Monica Bellucci at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Camellia Jordana and Soko at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Bilal Hassani and Lena Mahfouf at Babeth Jian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Blanca Brandolini and Sofia Achaval at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Jules Reifers, Paul-Emmanuel Reifers and Emmanuel Heyman at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Alice Moiti at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Kiddie Smile and Yseult at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Clara Luciani at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Josephine Jappy at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Diane Rouxel at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Eva Herzigova and Jérôme Pulis at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Sofiane Jarmani and Joey Starr at Babeth Jian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Philippe Utz at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Finnegan Oldfield at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Thierry Gillier and Paul-Emmanuel Reifers at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Miss Agnes at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Ariel Wiseman and Osnath Assayg at Babeth Jian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Gabriele Conecil and Riccardo Pozzoli at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Monica Bellucci, Paul-Emmanuel Reifers and Dianne Roxel at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Géraldine Nakache at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Rebecca Marder at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
John Nollet and Monica Bellucci at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Gina Jimenez at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Giorgia Tordini, Lucien Page and Gilda Ambrosio at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Guillaume Diop at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Jean Demas and Soko at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Diane Rouxel and Paul-Emmanuel Reiffers at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Kiddie smile at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
The Grande Dame, Louis-Gabriel Nouchi and Babeth Gian at the dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Lou Doillon and Haider Ackermann at Babeth Jian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Louis Bourgoin at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Stella Maxwell at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Kiddie Smile and Raya Martigny at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Lucky Love and Mathias kiss at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Ludivine Pont, Dan Sablon, Stella Maxwell, Ester Canadas at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Maxence Dennett Fauvel at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Virginie Effira at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Vasily Schneider at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Tina Kunacki at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Nicolas Auchenir, Corentin Labobonnec, Virginie Efira at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Benjamin Cercio and Melitta Toscan du Plantier at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Miss Fame, Carla Bruni and Farida Khelfa at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Monica Annelle de la Villardière and Anna Locatelli at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Noémie Lenoir and Nabil Harlow at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Nicolas Maury at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Noémie Lenoir and Lou Doillon at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Paola Locatelli at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Raya Martigny at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Fénix Brossard at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.
Sam Queally and Marlon Magney at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.
Tyrone Dylan, Adesuwa Eghevi and Willy Cartier at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.