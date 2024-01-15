Virginie Efira, Carla Bruni, Monica Bellucci… the stars present at the dinner at Bebeth Gian’s

  • Jean Paul Gaultier, Babeth Gian and Olivier Rousteing at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Babeth Gian, Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Monica Bellucci and Babeth Gian at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Paul-Emmanuel Reifers, Babeth Gian and Haider Ackermann at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Olivier Rousteing at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Virginie Effira and Babeth Gian at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Joey Starr and Pio Marmai at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Luce and the Yakuza at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Yannick Alléno, Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Love Simone at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Mathilde Favier and Paul-Emmanuel Reifers at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.


  • Alice Moity, Charles de Vilmorin and Ulysse Josselin at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Amina Muaddi at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Paul-Emmanuel Reifers and Monica Bellucci at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Camellia Jordana and Soko at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Bilal Hassani and Lena Mahfouf at Babeth Jian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Blanca Brandolini and Sofia Achaval at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Jules Reifers, Paul-Emmanuel Reifers and Emmanuel Heyman at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.


  • Alice Moiti at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Kiddie Smile and Yseult at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Clara Luciani at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Josephine Jappy at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Diane Rouxel at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Eva Herzigova and Jérôme Pulis at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Sofiane Jarmani and Joey Starr at Babeth Jian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Philippe Utz at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Finnegan Oldfield at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Thierry Gillier and Paul-Emmanuel Reifers at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Miss Agnes at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Ariel Wiseman and Osnath Assayg at Babeth Jian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Gabriele Conecil and Riccardo Pozzoli at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Monica Bellucci, Paul-Emmanuel Reifers and Dianne Roxel at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.


  • Géraldine Nakache at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Rebecca Marder at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • John Nollet and Monica Bellucci at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Gina Jimenez at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Giorgia Tordini, Lucien Page and Gilda Ambrosio at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Guillaume Diop at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Jean Demas and Soko at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Diane Rouxel and Paul-Emmanuel Reiffers at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Kiddie smile at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • The Grande Dame, Louis-Gabriel Nouchi and Babeth Gian at the dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Lou Doillon and Haider Ackermann at Babeth Jian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Louis Bourgoin at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Stella Maxwell at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Kiddie Smile and Raya Martigny at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Lucky Love and Mathias kiss at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Ludivine Pont, Dan Sablon, Stella Maxwell, Ester Canadas at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Maxence Dennett Fauvel at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Virginie Effira at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Vasily Schneider at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Tina Kunacki at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Nicolas Auchenir, Corentin Labobonnec, Virginie Efira at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Benjamin Cercio and Melitta Toscan du Plantier at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Miss Fame, Carla Bruni and Farida Khelfa at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Monica Annelle de la Villardière and Anna Locatelli at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Noémie Lenoir and Nabil Harlow at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Nicolas Maury at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Noémie Lenoir and Lou Doillon at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Paola Locatelli at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Raya Martigny at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Fénix Brossard at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Stéphane Fougere.

  • Sam Queally and Marlon Magney at Babeth Jean’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

  • Tyrone Dylan, Adesuwa Eghevi and Willy Cartier at Babeth Gian’s dinner for the AEM Association © Jean Picon.

