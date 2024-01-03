Oklahoma City Thunder agree to trade with Charlotte Hornets

National Basketball AssociationThis is the last day for teams to make changes for this 2023-2024 season. oklahoma city thunder He is one of those who is looking forward to continuing to compete and reach the playoffs as best as possible.

led the group mark daigneaultis found as the leader of western conference of nba With a record of 36 wins and 15 losses. Within the organization they know that to maintain high standards they have to go out to market and bring in the pieces.

As expected on the deadline for this change nba, several teams have already started to announce their respective transactions. in this occasion oklahoma city thunder He also did not lag behind and said he was present.

You may be interested in: Paris 2024 exclusive: Olympic medals with pieces of the Eiffel Tower

Gordon Hayward traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

through this count of ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski oklahoma city thunder will meet later gordon hayward From charlotte hornetswho will receive players Vasilije Micic, davis burtons, tray man and initial compensation in the agreement

leader of western conference They will be getting an experienced offensive player who will add depth to the rotation for the playoffs. Besides, hayward He is in the last year of his contract and will allow the team to release a salary of around £32 million next summer.

gordon hayward so far this season charlotte hornetsHas played in 25 games (all as a starter), averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 31.9 minutes per game.

oklahoma city thunder This will be the 33-year-old’s fourth appearance in the organization nbaafter playing with utah jazz, Boston Celtics And charlotte hornets,

This movement can be seen as positive overall mark daigneault, davis burtons And tray man However, they are not a major part of the team’s plan. gordon hayward He could be a fundamental player for the end of the season.