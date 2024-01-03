Attractive clinic with state-of-the-art technology, facial and body aesthetic medical clinic – Company

In the pursuit of beauty and well-being, aesthetic medicine has an important place around the world. Currently, many people are looking for treatments and products that will allow them to look better and enjoy a good physical appearance, not only to look good, but also to increase their self-esteem and feel better. In this area, Alluring Clinic experts strive to provide services that are at the forefront of the field. Each of their facial and body aesthetic treatments are performed with state-of-the-art technology and offer personalized solutions for each client. Of course, Alluring Clinic is a center authorized by the Health Department of the Community of Madrid and it has the seal of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME).

Aesthetic therapy of the face and body in the hands of experts at Alluring Clinic

The Alluring Clinic is an aesthetic medicine clinic located in C/Trafalgar, Madrid, started as a personal project of Dr. Juan José Casado Caro, a graduate in medicine and surgery, postgraduate master in aesthetic medicine and current medical director of the unit . At the clinic they offer a range of facial treatments aimed at healing and improving facial elasticity, firmness and radiance using advanced technology. In this context they offer radiofrequency treatments, facial LPG, Derpamen, PRP platelet-rich plasma, mesotherapy, botulinum toxin, peels, hyaluronic acid fillers, collagen inducers and much more. As far as physical aesthetic therapy is concerned, they have treatments to shape the body and improve the figure through sessions that are attractive because of their comfort. In this sense, the treatments they offer are radiofrequency, LPG, pressotherapy and mesotherapy. Dr. Casado himself has been in charge of choosing the equipment for these treatments, showing special interest in obtaining the best equipment to guarantee maximum quality and comfort for his clients. Furthermore, the clinic facilities are characterized by a comfortable and tranquil environment that promotes relaxation, so that the experience is completely satisfying.

Comprehensive treatment for incredible results

In its commitment to offer one of the best aesthetic medical services in Madrid, Alluring Clinic invests not only in state-of-the-art equipment, but also in high-quality products. Each of these is registered with the European Commission, and the beauty center works exclusively with reputable laboratories and commercial houses. On the other hand, clients can be confident about leaving their aesthetic health in good hands, as the team working at the clinic has expertise in different areas to meet different needs. In addition to Dr. Casado, the clinic has aesthetic technicians and equipment technicians. It should be noted that, in pursuit of the patient’s comprehensive health, the Center also offers an individual diet plan, adapted to the pathologies and needs of each client. In this way, they aim to provide ideal nutritional and eating guidance for each case, which can promote the aesthetic health and general well-being of the patient.