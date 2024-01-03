Four appliances you should unplug at night to save energy LaPatilla.com

On January 11, 2024, the Colombian Association of Large Industrial and Commercial Energy Consumers (Essoenergia) issued an alert about a possible increase of up to 30% in energy prices due to a proposal for a new Commission for Energy and Gas Regulation (CREG). Did.

The measure, aimed at the wholesale energy market, could translate into additional costs of more than 2.4 billion pesos for the sector. Sandra Fonseca, executive president of Essoenergia, said in an interview with Caracol Radio that this situation would lead to restrictive competition between hydraulic and thermal generators, which would negatively affect the expansion of energy production. This proposal theoretically seeks to mitigate the adverse impacts of the El Nino phenomenon on the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Mines Minister Andres Camacho has tried to calm things by maintaining that for the time being, energy rates are not expected to rise.

In this context, Colombians have been recommended to implement energy saving measures, such as unplugging certain appliances at night. Although many modern appliances are designed to reduce energy consumption, not all of them accomplish this purpose efficiently.

Research by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory has identified a number of appliances that continue to consume significant amounts of energy, even when turned off.

