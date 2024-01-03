Paola Roldan: “The only thing I deserve is death with dignity”, the story of the woman who decriminalized euthanasia in Ecuador

Admin 20 mins ago News Leave a comment 37 Views

image Source, Instagram/Paola Roldan

caption,

Paola Roldan was diagnosed with ALS three years ago.

  • Author, contract
  • Role, bbc news world

Paola Roldan’s life took an unexpected turn in August 2020.

He fainted while doing yoga. Some time later, while pushing her baby stroller, she felt as if she was drowning.

At first, the tests turned up nothing. But, given the persistence of the discomfort, Paola decided to continue investigating what was happening to her.

Till then she was living a healthy life. I exercised every day and ate healthy things.



Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Does drug trafficking threaten the reputation of bananas in Ecuador? – DW – 02/07/2024

On August 25, 2023, Spanish authorities seized the largest cocaine shipment ever recorded in the ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved