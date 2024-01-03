Jessica Chastain sells the most beautiful items from her wardrobe for a good cause on Vestiaire Collective

Of all the stars of American cinema, Jessica Chastain is the one who best embodies Hollywood glamour. Their eye-catching, bright, glamorous and colorful apparel can be yours thanks to Vestiaire Collective, a renowned platform for reselling high-end products online. Second hand, luxury version. Jessica Chastain is joining with the site to offer for sale a selection of dresses, suits and accessories taken from her well-stocked closet… and 100% luxury. To choose the outfits, he enlisted the expert talents of his old stylist, elizabeth stewartIncluding pieces from his own wardrobe.

Profits from sales will be donated to the charity Women for Women International, which works to protect women living in conflict zones and help survivors achieve economic independence in their family and professional lives. “I love the fact that we support women who are basically forgotten around the world,” the actress explained in an interview with the magazine. He, Often, (members of the organization) go to war-torn areas, where women face immense oppression, and trust them, because they know that women are needed to rehabilitate communities. ,

Jessica Chastain at the London Film Festival 2022. Kate Green/Getty Images Roland Mouret dress worn by Jessica Chastain. collective locker room

To encourage Hollywood and fashion enthusiasts to shop, Jessica Chastain chose the items that caused a sensation on the most prestigious red carpets. “I have worn these pieces at important moments in my life and I appreciate the craftsmanship that went into making them. I hope other people enjoy them as much as I do,” she said in a statement.

actress of talent and style

Among the emblematic looks of recent months, the sublime plum velvet mini dress Dries Van Noten seen on the set of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, the black dress with American collar and white tie Ralph Laurent worn at the Tribeca festival, the mini dress bright pink Gucci Paramount Or the extremely beautiful long fitted orange dress by Roland Mouret with a zip worn to the event, which brightened up the grayness of the English capital during the London Film Festival 2022. The actress is also selling several bags, sunglasses and other very well-fitting pairs. Go for a suit that looks good on the figure. price range ? Between 170 and 1415 euros.

Gucci dress worn by Jessica Chastain. collective locker room Givenchy dress worn by Jessica Chastain. collective locker room Roksanda blue dress worn by Jessica Chastain. collective locker room Dries Van Noten dress worn by Jessica Chastain. collective locker room

“Jessica loves telling stories with fashion; Elizabeth Stewart analyses, ”She was never interested in trends, but rather in beauty and Hollywood glamour.” She herself wears several cocktail dresses and everyday dresses signed by Altuzarra, Roger Vivier and Prada. Fanny Moisant, co-founder and president of Vestiaire Collective, is delighted to collaborate with these two personalities: “They epitomize the best of our collective representation – incredible style paired with the conviction that circularity is the future of fashion. Is. ,

Because pieces from Jessica Chastain and her stylist’s collection sell out very quickly online, Vestiaire Collective has created a selection inspired by the Oscar-winning actress’s looks. An alternative wardrobe to shop here to emulate the Hollywood star’s glamorous look.