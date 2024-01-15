Omar Lopez’s expanded role with the Houston Astros

omar lopez Launched new function with Houston Astros, The Venezuelan player is once again present in the team’s training camp.

He spring training Of Houston Astros It began on February 14, when pitchers and catchers reported. Other field players among them had already arrived for training yordan alvarez, jose altuve And alex bregman,

This Saturday, February 17, the team sports venezuela was able to talk to him West Palm Beach, Florida, The main topic of discussion was their new situation Houston Astros And how did it get there?

“It is a pleasure to once again continue this Houston Astros And in another function. As always, I take it with great responsibility. Very busy, with a full agenda. i’m assisting the manager joe espada “Whatever they need, collaborating with them on the details of the team’s preparation for this season.”

“It has been a career of many successes and failures, with a lot learned over many years. Somehow you have to continue to nourish yourself from everything that is around you, from people who may have more knowledge, more experience than you. Perhaps world classic This also helped. These are difficult things to predict or predict. Any situation I faced helped things happen in my career. I think the main thing is to stay organized, pay attention to details, hope to help in the best way possible. As I told you, it’s a very complicated game, but that’s what we come here for. There are some things that will go good and some things that will go wrong, but we will always keep our heads high and work hard.

omar lopez was connected to Houston Astros since 2008. He was a manager in several categories of the organization. he also had experience with lvbp with caribbes de anzoategui and with the national team Venezuela In this world classic 2023, In big league He participated as a first-class coach last year and will do so in 2024 too bench coach,