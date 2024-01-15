One of the greatest experts on aviation safety analyzed the incident that happened on a LATAM plane with 272 people on board: “It could have been catastrophic”

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Latam

The former Inspector General of the United States Department of Transportation, one of the world’s leading experts on aviation security, said this Wednesday that LATAM Airlines flight LA800 incident It may have been “Devastating” And that, if the cause is not quickly identified, it can lead to immobility on the land of others boeing 787,

“Anytime you have an airplane that has instruments that go dark during flight, they have literally failed, and The plane was out of pilot’s controlIt could have been a catastrophic loss of aircraft and life,” he said marie schiavo New Zealand Public Radio RNZ, With reference to the words of the pilot, who reported that there was “Lost Device” And “All Capacity” To blow up the device.

Schiavo was Inspector General of the United States Department of Transportation between 1990 and 1996 and is considered a global reference in aviation security. In 1997 he wrote flying blind, flying safe (Fly Blind, Fly Safe), which summarizes many of his concerns about inspection failures by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The expert said that if it is confirmed that the problem was an unknown computer failure, the other Dreamliner could be stabilized on the ground.

“They lost all the equipment on a fully loaded passenger plane, it’s a big problem”Said.

Mary Schiavo was the Inspector General of the United States Department of Transportation (DOT).

device, a There were 272 people on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. (263 passengers and 9 crew), Rapid drop in altitude en route from Sydney to Auckland And all those people who were not wearing seat belts were thrown onto the roof 50 injured.

According to the first analysis of flight data, The plane fell about 100 meters for approximately three seconds before the pilot was able to regain control.

aviation expert Edward Hunkin He also assured that according to the reports that have come so far. It appears that a technical issue is the most likely cause of the incident.

The plane rapidly lost altitude and pushed all occupants not wearing seat belts onto the roof.

Nevertheless, Schiavo indicated that black box analysisCockpit voice recordings and files of flight data that provide valuable information about the plane’s trajectory and communications between pilots will be important in determining what happened, although the process may take some time.

He said, “That black box recording should be very important to show what really happened… As soon as they download that information from the black box, they will probably solve the mystery.” ,After downloading the data in a week you will clearly know what happened, “They have to publish the preliminary report in 30 days.”

The interior of the plane was damaged as several passengers collided with the roof (Brian Jockat)



Investigation into the cause of the incident has started.led by Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics of Chile (DGAC) and in collaboration with New Zealand Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC). This organization reported yesterday that it will seize the black boxes of Boeing 787.

In any case, it This will be an “important” investigation Officials from New Zealand, Chile and the United States will attend, Schiavo said, as well as airlines and U.S. manufacturer Boeing.

Boeing is under heavy scrutiny after suffering a number of safety problems in recent yearssuch as the fatal Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes 737 max,

Paramedics treat the injured on a delayed LATAM flight in Auckland (Brian Adam Jockat/via Reuters)

boeing still healing Near the catastrophic event in JanuaryWhen a torso panel boeing 737 max 9 An explosion occurred during an Alaska Airlines flight. The United States yesterday launched a criminal investigation into the incident. This news also came company 33 out of 89 FAA audits failed During the post-incident examination.

This is a statement, Boeing said it is willing to cooperate with the investigation LATAM spoke with passengers and crew about the incident and their thoughts, if requested.