Ortega orders the Interior Ministry to regulate artistic activities and shows

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega seeks to limit any space, even entertainment, so that nothing is left out of hand. This Tuesday, the regime placed the production and organization of artistic and public activities and shows under the control of the Ministry of the Interior (MINT).

Through regulations published in the official newspaper La Gaceta, the Minister of the Mint, María Amelia Coronel Kinloch, approved “Regulations for the regulation of producers, promoters and organizers of public artistic activities, events or shows”.

Also read: Camila Ortega seen chanting “Long live free Nicaragua” at Pandora and Flains concert

The new rules are “the regulatory framework applicable to natural or legal persons, national or otherwise, who are dedicated to carrying out activities, events or artistic performances in the public or national sphere.”

scope of regulations

According to the agreement, the Mint has the right to “implement, maintain and execute measures necessary to guarantee civil and human security as well as internal order in the national territory.”

Among the provisions is that the Mint will create a “registry” of producers and promoters of these activities, who must meet a series of requirements to be included in the database, including police records.

Once their registration is authorised, producers must inform 30 days in advance about the activity they are carrying out, giving details of the number of people, equipment to be used, etc.

political control

According to the rules, another responsibility of producers is that they must “refrain from interfering in, financing or promoting issues, activities or topics of internal and external politics or activities that may generate political proselytism as a result.”

That is to say, the dictatorship seeks to control what artists can talk about during public shows, such as concerts, where they often use the platform to mention crises in the country or neighboring countries. Are.

Also read: Ortega Murillos: a family of frustrated “artists”

Producers, promoters and organizers of public artistic activities, events or shows must comply with a series of requirements, including a photocopy of the passport biodata sheet and, in case of being resident, a current residence card issued by the Directorate General of Migration. And foreign affairs. You must also present the data of the Nicaraguan artistic affiliate promoter or organizer residing in Nicaragua; Valid Single Taxpayer Registry Card (RUC); Registration at the Mayor’s Office with current solvency; Police Conduct Certificate, among others.

People of other nationalities must meet other types of requirements.

Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship controls all venues in the country and his close friends and family direct entertainment programs in the artistic, cultural, film, music, fashion and beauty sectors. Many of these activities, which are the private pursuits of his children, mix them with public and partisan events.