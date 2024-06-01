Perfect start! Club America opens Clausura 2024 by defeating Atlas

He America Club Attended Copa facilities to receive Atlas Red-and-Black As part of Day 1 of Completion 2024 of Liga MX Femenil, coach for this match angel villacampa decided to form their lineup with Itzel Velasco, Karina Rodriguez, Andrea Pereira, Sabrina Enciso, Karen Luna, Aurelie Cassi, Natalia Mauleón, Angelique Saldivar, Sara Luebert, Mia Zuazua and Kiana Palacios.

Club America vs. Atlas Actions

during the first minutes of the match America Club He could not open the market, although the referee had the chance in the 21st minute Edgar Ulises Rangel Araujo indicated a penalty in favor of Eagles, the one who decided to execute Andrea PereiraBut given the good reaction shown by the visiting goalkeeper, he stopped the goal after making two excellent saves.

Corner kick given after 30 minutes Americabut again the goalkeeper responded with a brilliant save. Eagles of America However, he continued to press on the opposite target until it fell. Right in the supplemental part (5′ minutes), Kiana Palacios He was lined up to damage the target of Atlas With a big cut, but it didn’t connect and on the rebound it appeared Maria Mauleone, Who hit it from the right side and sent the ball behind the goal and made the score 1-0.

Part Two: Club America vs. Atlas

For the second part, America Club Coach wanted to increase his lead Angel Villacampa decided to change its position by excluding Angelique Montserrat Saldivar And mia alexia zuazua to admit katy martinez

And noemi granados, Respectively. Atlas He did the same with a modification in search of a tie.

Eagles of America They continued to look for their second goal of the afternoon. Atlas He wanted to take advantage of the fact that that was not happening and there were more changes in his lineup. However, the Azulcrema team’s response soon came with a header in the 59′ Sara Luebert, Giving 2-0.

coach Angel Villacampa He readjusted his strategy and went out kasi and karen luna to enter Betsy Cuevas And Mariana Cadena 68′ on the run. Atlas Their strategist did not give up in search of a tie robert medina He made other changes which paid off as he got the goal he was looking for with a shot inside the penalty area in the 72nd minute. Maria Paula Salas To be 2-1. At 80′ new Azulcrema reinforcements entered, Dayna Martin By sarah luebert To make a difference when facing rivals.

ultimately America Club He made three points of mx league finale 2024, a yellow card in his first game, two corner kicks, five substitutions. His next commitment will be no later than next Thursday, January 11 Centellas de Necaxa,

