“Pink Friday 2” world tour: Nicki Minaj meets Quebec dancer and choreographer Gabe Robert

American superstar Nicki Minaj calls on the talents of Quebec’s Gabe Robert for her world tour pink friday 2, The dancer and her husband Dez Soliven choreographed two numbers for this new series of concerts that will take place in Montreal this spring.

“I’m still a little shocked! In high school, I choreographed Nicki Minaj’s songs and today she chose us for her tour. It’s still crazy,” Gabe Robert says breathlessly on the line.

The 29-year-old Quebecer, who has lived in Los Angeles since 2017, is still used to working with famous stars; In the past, he has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Karol G, Drake and the other Kanye West of this world. It is also the reputation of Gabe Robert and his partner – American Dez Soliven – that attracted the attention of Nicki Minaj’s team.

The two dancers have recently joined hands to establish their own company Deux jeux (DxG).



It was during the holiday break that Kat Rendick – head choreographer of the tour pink friday 2 – They were contacted through their respective social networks. The duo had only a few hours to develop choreography to present to Nicki Minaj’s team for the tour, which will begin on the 1st in Oakland, California.er march.

The piece chosen by the two choreographers: Beyond Trini, Taken from the singer’s most recent album.

“My husband is from Hawaii, so we were able to draw inspiration from his background which worked well with the tropical sounds of the song. A few days later, we heard that Nicki Minaj liked our work so much, so she also entrusted us with the choreography for her favorite song, chose», explains Gabe Robert.

His work on stage in Montreal

A few weeks before the start of the world tour pink friday 2Gabe Robert and Dez Solivan’s work with the American singer has already ended. But the Quebecer is well aware that the real consecration will take place on April 17, the day Nicki Minaj performs at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

“This is the first time that such a large project, which I worked on, has stopped in Quebec. Knowing that my family and friends will be able to see what I’ve created… it’s really special. And what’s more, it’s Nicki Minaj! To me, there are three queens: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna,” he says.

Since he’s already worked with Rihanna, now he just has to get Beyoncé’s attention… but not right away.

“I know she’s going to release a country album and that’s not my style. But for the next one, my phone will be open,” Gabe Roberts says, laughing.