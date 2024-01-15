Tourist dies and they are looking for a Puerto Rican who went to save him in Condado – Telemundo Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico – Authorities recovered this Tuesday the body of 34-year-old soldier Fidel Llanos Cruz, who disappeared last Sunday while trying to rescue a 20-year-old tourist who was swept away by ocean currents in Ventana del Mar. Behind Hotel La Concha in Condado.

The body was found floating two miles north of the coast, according to San Juan Emergency Management Director Carlos Acevedo.

“Losing a soldier is probably the hardest pain. No matter what the circumstances. Fidel died in a heroic way, helping his people, helping a stranger. He served the people at all times. “Honored my promise to do so.”National Guard Adjutant General Miguel Méndez said upon hearing the news.

He jumped into the water in an attempt to save a tourist who lost his life.

According to preliminary information, the man – who is a National Guard veteran – was at the scene with his 11- and 12-year-old children.

The minors reported that their father saw the man drowning, took off a chain and gave it to him, crossed himself and jumped into the sea.

The tourist was identified as Charles Victor Daniel Poor And the Illinois resident was rescued alive, but later died at the hospital.